Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Riverside Foundation High School Awards Spring Showcase, 95 Riverside Parkway, Stafford, 7 p.m. Performances, scholarship awards and special guest Sally Struthers. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Purchase tickets through the Riverside box office 540/370-4300. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. riversidefpa.org
- Scrabble School historical sign unveiling and dedication, 111 Scrabble Road, Castleton, today, 2–5 p.m. Shuttle service, 1–6 p.m., will leave from the former site of the Mount Lebanon Church, Sperryville Pike (Rt. 522) and Scrabble Road. Bring blankets or chairs. Bring cash or checks if you plan to purchase any items. 540/661-2013; 540/987-8876; nb_roberts@msn.com; or mkopjanski@aol.com.
- Cooking with Carolyn, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Monday, 6–7 p.m. Carolyn Vinci demonstrates two slaws. To attend online, register at fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Master Gardener 4th Tuesday program, Zoom, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Sean McLaurin presents “VA Cannabis Law: To Grow or Not.” Free. Register at mgacra.org; or facebook.com/MGACRA.
- Stafford County Memorial Day Ceremony, Armed Services Memorial, George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Friday, 10 a.m. This year’s ceremony honors Korean War veterans. RSVP or watch the event live at facebook.com/StaffordCountyGovernment.
- Memorial Day Weekend Luminaria, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, Sunken Road and Lafayette Boulevard, Saturday, 8–11 p.m. Free. Park at the University of Mary Washington lot at William Street and Sunken Road. The Fredericksburg Trolley will provide free shuttle service between the parking area and the cemetery. Accessible parking for vehicles with state-issued accessible hangtags or license plates will be available in the Visitor Center lot at 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Pets are not permitted in the cemetery. Rain date is May 29. nps.gov/frsp.
- Memorial Day Commemoration, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, Sunken Road and Lafayette Boulevard, May 30, noon. Retired Air Force Col. Marcum L. Thompson is guest speaker. The 23rd Regiment United States Colored Troops living history unit will provide the color guard. Guided walking tours of the Sunken Road at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free. In the event of rain, the event will be canceled. Pets are not permitted in the cemetery. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
- Wreath Laying, Hugh Mercer Monument, Washington Ave., May 30, 1–1:30 p.m. Charles G. McDaniel will deliver remarks. Free. 540/373-3362; HMAS@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.
- “Patrick Henry: His Life & Times,” Historic Christ Church and Museum, Weems, June 1, 8, and 15, 10 a.m.–noon. Led by Robert Teagle, executive director at the Foundation for Historic Christ Church and Museum. Advance registration and tuition payment of $35 is required. Discounts available. 804/333-6707; or bjenkins@rappahannock.edu; or rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Strawberry Dinner, Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, June 4, 5–7 p.m. take-out starting at 4 p.m. Menu includes roast beef or ham, with homemade strawberry shortcake for dessert. Tickets can be purchased at the door: $7 per child, $18 per adult. 540/684-3535; or graceumchartwood.net.
MEETINGS
- Oyster/Clam Advisory Committee, John T. Parran Hearing Room, PRFC Building, Colonial Beach, Tuesday, 6 p.m. 804/224-7148; prfc.us.
- Crab Advisory Committee, John T. Parran Hearing Room, PRFC Building, Colonial Beach, Wednesday, 6 p.m. 804/224-7148; prfc.us.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.