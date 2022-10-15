Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

Prosper Students fall workshops, online, Monday–Friday, 7–8 p.m. Financial education program for junior and senior high school students. Topics include Job Interviewing Basics 101, Credit Essentials 101, Smart Savings 101, Budgeting 101, and Buying a Vehicle / Renting an Apartment 101. Free. rappahannockunitedway.org.

Cocktails for a Cause, The Heist, 102 N. Main St., Bowling Green, Tuesday, 5:30–9 p.m. $75 includes four bourbon tastings, a drink and hors d’oeuvres. Benefits Caroline Family YMCA. Must be age 21 or older to attend. family-ymca.org/cocktailsforacause.

Dahlgren Heritage Museum Speaker Series: Lt. Col. Jonathan Smith, The Estate at White Hall Vineyard stables, 3668 White Hall Road, King George, Wednesday, 5 p.m. U.S. Space Force at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Reception at 4:40 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. dahlgrenmuseum.org; 540/846-3382.

Welcome to Colonial Beach Meet Up, CoBE Workspace, 106 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach, Thursday, 6 p.m. Learn about the area while meeting neighbors. Speaker is Police Chief Deaver. Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. cbcommunityfoundation.org.

GCC Barbara J. Fried Center tour, 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Stafford, Thursday, noon. Check in at front lobby — Room 115. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.

Germanna Community Conversation: Michele Norris: How do we talk about our differences? online, Thursday, 7 p.m. Norris breaks down commonly held beliefs and attitudes on race through important dialogue on current events and social issues. germanna.edu/conversations.

Harvest Celebration, 320 Emancipation Highway, Saturday, 3–7 p.m. Enjoy seasonal local foods and meet local farmers and producers. Proceeds will support the Food for All program which reduces the cost of groceries for SNAP/EBT shoppers. $20 per person. Purchase tickets at the co-op or on Eventbrite. fredericksburgfood.coop.

GCC FredCAT tour, 1325 Central Park Blvd., Saturday, 10 a.m. Site for apprenticeship and skilled trades programs including electrical, heavy equipment operator, HVAC and plumbing. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.

Dahlgren Base History Tour, Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Parkway, King George, Saturday, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Bus tour of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren followed by a guided tour of the museum. Free. eventbrite.com/e/dahlgren-base-history-tour-tickets-410023069037.

Indoor yard sale and bake sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Saturday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Sponsored by the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg; profits will be donated to local community charities.

Cabinet of Curiosities, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St., Saturday, 2 p.m. Natural Philosopher demonstrates the latest 18th-century scientific discoveries and innovations, including hot air ballooning, meteorology and other wonders of the natural world. Free; reserve a ticket due to limited seating at bit.ly/3rPBWDb. 540/373-3362.

Mental health march, meet at the VRE station, Oct. 23, 2 p.m. Models and other participants will march down Caroline Street to help bring awareness to mental health issues and highlight assistance and information already in place. Presented by Fredericksburg Fashion Week.

FXBG 4 Ukraine Art Auction and Reception, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Oct. 23, 2–5 p.m. Reception and final bidding. $50. Artwork can be viewed and bids can be made from Oct. 16 through 4 p.m. on Oct. 23 at fxbg4ukraine.org.

Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area 4th Tuesday Program, Zoom, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. Information about attending Master Gardener College. Free. Pre-register at mgacra.org.

Virtual author talks: Kate Quinn, author of “The Diamond Eye,” Oct. 25, 7–8 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

Holistic Approach to Healthy Weight Loss, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Oct. 26, noon–1 p.m. Amy Taft unravels the complex problem of our struggle with extra pounds, including why there is so much more to the solution than “moving more and eating less.” fredericksburgfood.coop.

Celebrating Sustainability in Fredericksburg, online and Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Oct. 26, 6–7:30 pm. Learn about environmental initiatives of the city of Fredericksburg and University of Mary Washington. To attend online, register at fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

Halloween 5K and Monster Mile, Embrey Mill Park, 1600 Mine Road, Stafford, Oct. 29, 8–10 a.m. Races and costume contest. 5K registration is $35–$40. Monster Mile registration for ages 12 and younger is $20–$25. Proceeds benefit Project Lifesaver with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Register at runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=86385&eventId=551075.

Gothic Ghosts, Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St., Oct. 29, 5:30–7:30 p.m. and 7:30–9:30 p.m. Live readings of the most hair-raising tales by the early republic’s gothic writers. $20. Light refreshments will be served. Spaces limited. 540/371-1494; bit.ly/3RO7MuW.

The Fall Soirée, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.–midnight. Dinner and dancing. Harold Melvin’s Bluenotes, The Intruders Revue, The Unifics along with DJ Darrell Scott and DJ Marvelous. Hosted by Comedian Laughin Lenny. Doors open 6 p.m. $75. 301/221-4855; the-fall-soiree-tickets.eventbrite.com.

Internet installation technician training, RCC’s Glenns campus, 12745 College Drive, Saluda, Oct. 29 and 30 and Nov. 5 and 6, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Upon completion of the class, students will be offered a guaranteed job interview. 804/758-6794; or email kclifton@rappahannock.edu.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area general membership meeting, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 1 p.m. Pat Lust speaks on geophytes. Free. Meeting also available via Zoom. mgacra.org.

National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees Fredericksburg Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Representative from Blue Cross/Blue Shield discusses plan changes and the 2023 Open Season. 540/370-0036.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursdays, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Oct. 26. Sue Henderson speaks about the Stafford County Museum and Cultural Center. Dinners are $35, cash or check at the door. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m.; presentation at 7:30 p.m. Make reservations no later than 1 p.m. on Oct. 24 at cwrtf.org; 540/361-2105; or info@cwrtf.org.