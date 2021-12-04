Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Holiday open house, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., today, noon to 7 p.m. Holiday tour of the house, gingerbread and hot cider. Free admission. Face masks requested for all attendees. 540/373-1569 or mwhouse@washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Blue Ridge Chorale Christmas concert, Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., today, 3:30 p.m. Free, donations appreciated. brcsings.com.
- Christmas Shopping in the 1950s walking tour, meet at public parking lot at 901 Sophia St., today, 2–4 p.m. Explore Caroline Street, includes a sit-down break. $8–$10. Registration required, spaces limited. 540/371-4504; hffi.org/events.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Germanna Military Monday Information Sessions, Zoom, Monday, 11 a.m. Learn how to maximize your military educational benefits. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUuceqrpjsuGtWt_sjG57x6eeKnHrT4Hllh.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Wednesday, 1–7 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Virtual Hidden in Plain Sight, Thursday, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Parents and caregivers look into a teen’s mock bedroom. Ask questions and learn about new trends in adolescent substance abuse and resources available to help. This program is for adults only. Free; registration is required. Presented by Be Well Rappahannock and Planning District 16 community partners. Register at bit.ly/HIPS12-2021. snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- ”Email Marketing: Strategies for Success,” Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St., Thursday, 12:30–2 p.m. Marcus Toler, Shawn Sloan and Mandy Smith share lessons learned and offer innovations, tips and tricks of value to professionals, educators, students and enthusiasts who are using email for public relations and marketing. $20, cash or check at the door. Box lunch provided. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Public Relations Society. To register, email FredericksburgPR@gmail.com by EOB Tuesday.
- Alleviating Food Waste, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Friday, 6–7 p.m. The challenges and opportunities for solving the problem of food waste. Learn how to reduce food waste at home.
- Blood drive, Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper, Friday, 1–7 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Hemp knotted jewelry classes, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1–5 p.m. Each knotting class costs $30, plus $5–$10 material fee. Morning class is prerequisite for afternoon class. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Holiday vendor and craft sale, Riverbend High School, 12301 Spotswood Furnace Road, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsored by Riverbend Cheerleading.
- Open house at Ellwood Manor; 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove, Saturday–Dec. 17, noon to 3 p.m. Victorian Christmas decorations, interpreters answer questions. Masks are required while inside the house.
- Christmas angel painting class, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Dec. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. How to use pallet knives and brushes to create texture and layers. $35, plus $10 material fee. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Blood drive, Dec. 13, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Porter Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford, 12:30–6:30 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
MEETINGS
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.