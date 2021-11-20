 Skip to main content
Community calendar
Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

  • Prancing Pony Pottery open house, 20370 Fields Mill Road, Richardsville, today, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open house features a kiln opening and the raku and crystalline pottery of Tessem Stoneware. Free gift with purchase while supplies last. Masks are required. facebook.com/events/240885754421718
  • Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
  • Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
  • YMCA Turkey Trot, James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave., Thursday. Run or walk the 5k course through downtown Fredericksburg, or participate virtually. Kids can join a parent in the 5k or run the 1 mile race. Proceeds support Rappahannock Area YMCA programs. runsignup.com/Race/VA/Fredericksburg/28thAnnualYMCATurkeyTrot.
  • Thanksgiving Day tour and reception, Rikki’s Refuge, Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations required at events@rikkisrefuge.org.
  • Blood drive, Tompkins-Martin Medical Plaza, 1101 Sam Perry Blvd., Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
  • Blood drive, Cornerstone Church, 56 McWhirt Loop, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
  • Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, and Porter Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
  • Health and wellness outreach, The Table, Market Square, Nov. 30, noon to 2 p.m. Free. COVID vaccinations, blood pressure and glucose checks, help with Medicare and Medicaid questions, health and wellness advice, and learn how to use AccessMeCare.

MEETINGS

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

