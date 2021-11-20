Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Prancing Pony Pottery open house, 20370 Fields Mill Road, Richardsville, today, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open house features a kiln opening and the raku and crystalline pottery of Tessem Stoneware. Free gift with purchase while supplies last. Masks are required. facebook.com/events/240885754421718
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- YMCA Turkey Trot, James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave., Thursday. Run or walk the 5k course through downtown Fredericksburg, or participate virtually. Kids can join a parent in the 5k or run the 1 mile race. Proceeds support Rappahannock Area YMCA programs. runsignup.com/Race/VA/Fredericksburg/28thAnnualYMCATurkeyTrot.
- Thanksgiving Day tour and reception, Rikki’s Refuge, Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations required at events@rikkisrefuge.org.
- Blood drive, Tompkins-Martin Medical Plaza, 1101 Sam Perry Blvd., Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Blood drive, Cornerstone Church, 56 McWhirt Loop, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, and Porter Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Health and wellness outreach, The Table, Market Square, Nov. 30, noon to 2 p.m. Free. COVID vaccinations, blood pressure and glucose checks, help with Medicare and Medicaid questions, health and wellness advice, and learn how to use AccessMeCare.