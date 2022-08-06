Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Virtual author talks: Liz Moore, author of “Long Bright River,” Tuesday, 9–10 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
- Gardening in August, 320 Emancipation Highway, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. Jonathan Stevens discusses year-round gardening and surviving the summer doldrums. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Advanced EMT course information session, Kilmarnock Volunteer Rescue Squad, 61 Harris Road, Kilmarnock, Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. Seth Craig talks about Rappahannock Community College’s Advanced Emergency Medical Training Career Studies Certificate program requirements, expectations, career paths and answers your questions. scraig@rappahannock.edu; 804/758-6800.
- Gari Melchers’ Birthday Celebration, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, Thursday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Celebrate Melchers’ birthday with $2 admission, cake and art activities. GariMelchers.org.
- Germanna Community College Fredericksburg area campus tour, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Thursday, noon. Report to V. Earl Dickinson Building and check in at front of lobby. Free. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.
- GCC FredCAT tour, 1325 Central Park Blvd., Saturday, 10 a.m. Site for apprenticeship and skilled trades programs including electrical, heavy equipment operator, HVAC and plumbing. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.
- “Journey to Space: Stories of Marines,” National Museum of
- the Marine Corps,1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Panel discussion traces the journey from the Marine Corps to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). 703/784-6107; or usmcmuseum.com.
- Supporting Fresh Food Access, 320 Emancipation Highway, Aug. 17, noon–1 p.m. Candice Armstrong of Virginia Community Food Connections discusses programs to improve food security and nutrition access. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Dahlgren Heritage Museum Speaker Series, The Estate at White Hall, 3668 White Hall Road, King George, Aug. 17, 5 p.m. Topic/speakers TBD. Free. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
- History at Sunset: “Thunder and Flame: Bernard’s Cabins in the Battle of Fredericksburg,” Meet at Bernard’s Cabins trailhead, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m. Ranger-led program lasts about 90 minutes. Free. Bring bug spray and water. Wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
- Job fair, Culpeper Technical Education Center, 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, Culpeper, Aug. 20, 10 a.m.–noon. Speak to 20 local employers about 200 career opportunities. Resume writing workshops at 11 a.m. daily leading up to job fair. Call 540/614-2604 for resume assistance and to register for job fair.
MEETINGS
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursdays, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.