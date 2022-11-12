Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

“Simple, Satisfying Comfort Foods,” 320 Emancipation Highway, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. Joy Crump demonstrates delicious, seasonal comfort dishes. fredericksburgfood.coop.

35th annual Monroe Lecture, online, Thursday, 6 p.m. White House Assistant Curator Melissa Naulin discusses the 17-year project to conserve the Blue Room’s Bellangé furniture suite purchased by James Monroe in 1817. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.

Spirits of the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Saturday, 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. Candlelight tour. Culpeper Paranormal Investigations will share experiences and evidence captured at the MWH. $10. Tickets limited to 20 per tour. bit.ly/3TS1rQk; 540/373-1569.

Living history program, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Marks the 160th anniversary of the U.S. Army of the Potomac’s arrival in November 1862. nps.gov/frsp/learn/historyculture/chatham.htm.

Lewis Store grand re-opening, 1200 Caroline St., Saturday, 1–4 p.m. Recreation of Fielding Lewis’ colonial store with colonial musicians, costumed guides, tours, special sales and free refreshments.

Prancing Pony Pottery open house, 20370 Fields Mill Road, Richardsville, Saturday and Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open house features a kiln opening, the pottery of Tessem Stoneware and chainmaille artist Chiana’s Chain. facebook.com/events/477549627512235.

Welcome to Colonial Beach meet up, James Monroe Birthplace, 4460 James Monroe Highway, Colonial Beach, Nov. 20, 6 p.m. Speaker is Duke Dodson, Dodson Development. Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. cbcommunityfoundation.org.

Turkey Trot, 2300 Washington Ave., Nov. 24. One-mile or 5K. Schedule, pricing and registration at family-ymca.org/turkeytrot30.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Potomac River Finfish Advisory Committee, John T. Parran Hearing Room, PRFC office, Colonial Beach, Tuesday, 6 p.m. 804/224-7148; prfc.us.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday. Peter Carmichael presents “Tracking Down a Confederate Deserter after Gettysburg: The Story of North Carolina’s John Futch.” Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m.; presentation at 7:30 p.m. Dinners are $35, cash or check at the door. Make reservations at cwrtf.org; 540/361-2105; or info@cwrtf.org no later than 1 p.m. Monday.

Friends of Dragon Run, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Mathew Kirwan presents “Ghost Forests of the Chesapeake Bay: Implications for Dragon Run?” Register at dragonrun.org.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursdays, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

DAR chapter organizing, Porter Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford, Saturday, 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m. A new Daughters of the American Revolution chapter will organize in meeting room 3. All interested prospective members are invited to attend.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, Saturday. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.