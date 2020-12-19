Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Merry Trees exhibit, Fredericksburg Area Museum, through Dec. 31. Christmas trees decorated by Hugh Mercer Elementary School students. $5; FAM members and children under the age of 10 are free. Timed-entry tickets available online. famva.org.
- 50th annual Candlelight Tour, through Dec. 31. Tour of outside decorations and architecture. Maps, audio clips, photographs and property summaries available on mobile app. $17–$20. Sponsored by Historic Fredericksburg Foundation. hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.
- Virtual Emergency Preparedness workshop, Dec. 28, 4–5 p.m. All attendees will receive a gift from CVHC, produced by the Federal Trade Commission, via mail. Register with Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943, ext. 226; or sglover@centralvahousing.org.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
