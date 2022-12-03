Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

Mary Washington House Holiday Open House, 1200 Charles St., today, noon–7 p.m. Tours with hot cider and Mary’s famous gingerbread. Free. 540/373-1569; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into reusable tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Homeownership education classes, C& F Mortgage Corporation, 2050 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., Monday. Free. Offered by Faith Housing Coalition. Register at virginiahousing.com/freeclass.

GCC Barbara J. Fried Center tour, 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Stafford, Thursday, noon. Check in at front lobby — Room 115. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.

Holiday Open House, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Friday, 5 p.m. Annual free open house featuring James and Elizabeth Monroe, seasonal music played on the harp and the Monroe family’s Astor pianoforte, and a reception with holiday beverages and treats. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.

“I am certain this war will set us free”: Transforming a War for Reunion into a War for Freedom, Fredericksburg branch library, 1201 Caroline St., Friday, 7–8:30 p.m. Guest speaker Mali Lucas–Green. Free. Enter through the doors by the back parking lot. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Fredericksburg Candlelight Tour, Historic College Heights neighborhood, Friday, 1–4 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.–1p.m. or 1–5 p.m., Dec. 11, 10 a.m.–1p.m. or 1–4 p.m. Home tour $35. Self-guided walking tour is free. 540/371-4504; hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.

GCC FredCAT tour, 1325 Central Park Blvd., Saturday, 10 a.m. Site for apprenticeship and skilled trades programs including electrical, heavy equipment operator, HVAC and plumbing. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.

“Bloody Work Must Ensue”: the Road to Fredericksburg, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, Saturday, 10–10:45 a.m. Free. Bring a chair or blanket. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Thunder and Fire: Fredericksburg Artillery at Bernard’s Cabins, meet at Bernard’s Cabins Trail along Lee Drive, Fredericksburg Battlefield, Saturday, 2–3:30 p.m. Walk to the Bernard’s Cabins clearing and back, total 1.8 miles. Free. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

“Men Lie on the Floors as Close as they Can be Stowed”: Medical Care at Chatham Following the Battle, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, Saturday and Dec. 11, 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Free. In the case of inclement weather, this program will move inside Chatham. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Fredericksburg’s Evolving War, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, Dec. 11, 10–11 a.m. Meet on the river side. Bring a chair or blanket. Free. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

“A Continuous Stream of Fire at Every Point”: The 7th West Virginia’s Attack Against the Stone Wall, Hurkamp Park, Prince Edward and George streets, Dec. 11, 1–2:30 p.m. Follow the 7th West Virginia Infantry (U.S.). Free. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

“To Care for Him who Shall Have Borne the Battle”: Stories from the Fredericksburg National Cemetery, Dec. 11, 3–4:30 p.m. Meet at the side entrance to the National Cemetery atop Marye’s Heights. Free. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Virtual Round Table, online, Dec. 12, noon–1 p.m. “Reflection: The Ahas, Uh-ohs and Oh-wells!” with April Peterson. Hosted by Barbara Gustavson. Register at discovernextstep.com/events.

Sunken Road and Marye’s Heights Special Walking Tour, meet at the battle painting behind the visitor center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd., Dec. 13, 10–11:30 a.m. Free. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

“Every Inch was Contested”: The Fight at Prospect Hill, meet near the parking lot at Fredericksburg Battlefield Tour Stop # 6 (Prospect Hill), Dec. 13, noon–1:30 p.m. Free. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

The Aftermath of Fredericksburg: A Special Sunken Road Walking Tour, meet at the battle painting behind the visitor center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd., Dec. 13, 2–3:30 p.m. Free. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Picturing New Connections: Celebrating the Holidays, Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, Dec. 15, 10:30 a.m.–noon. Small, welcoming program for people with memory loss and their families or care partners. Interactive tours include guided discussion followed by hands-on art experience. Emphasis placed on engaging participants through music, touch and smell. Register at garimelchers.org/learn/picturing-new-connections.

Welcome to Colonial Beach Meet Up, Plaza Bed and Breakfast, 21 Weems St., Colonial Beach, Dec. 15, 6 p.m. Learn about the area while meeting neighbors. Speaker is the Rev. Nick Szobota of the volunteer rescue squad. Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. cbcommunityfoundation.org.

Spotsylvanians Chorus Christmas concert, Freedom Middle School auditorium, 7315 Smith Station Road, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Free, donations accepted.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursdays, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.