Community calendar

Memorial Day Observance, Montross Courthouse Green, May 31, 11 a.m.–noon. Honor our fallen and hear their names read. Bring lawn chairs. This year, hot dogs and water will not be provided.

154th Memorial Day Ceremony, Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, May 31, 11 a.m. Donald Pfanz, retired NPS historian and author, will speak. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies’ Memorial Association. In case of inclement weather, the program will be canceled.