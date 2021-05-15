Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- ”Tangier Islanders In Urbanna and The Great Storm of 1933,” Zoom, today, 4 p.m. The Middlesex County Museum & Historical Society presents a discussion of Tangier Islanders in Middlesex County in the 1930s and thereafter, and the effects of their presence on the county. To request the Zoom link or telephone dial-in number for this lecture, register at middlesexmuseum.com; email middlesexmuseum@va.metrocast.net; or call 804/758-3663.
- Collective Courage: The History of African American Cooperative Thought, Zoom, May 19, 6–7 p.m. Dr. Jessica Gordon Nembhard tells the inspiring story of cooperatives as a powerful vehicle for African Americans to band together to meet their common needs and strengthen their communities while being confronted with oppression and discrimination. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.
- ”Pages of History,” Facebook Live, May 20, 6 p.m. Kristi Moore, CEO of Moore Archives and Conservation, discusses the proper care and handling of old documents and books. Sponsored by the James Monroe Museum. 540/654-1043.
- Virtual REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education training, Zoom, May 20, 6:30 p.m. Free 60-minute virtual class, presented by a qualified instructor from the Rappahannock Area Community Services, Prevention Services team. Free Narcan and REVIVE! kit distribution times announced during trainings. For more information, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at 540/374-3337, ext. 7533; or snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org. Register at bit.ly/5-20-2021.
- Creative Stacked Stitches one-day workshop, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, May 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. $60 plus $5–$10 materials fee. Learn how to make base embroidery stitches and stack others on them to create interesting designs. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Guided walking tour: North Anna Battlefield Park, 11576 Verdon Road, Doswell, May 22, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Light breakfast followed by tour with Gordon Rhea. $20–$25; $10 to include lunch at tavern. Be prepared for many miles of trails, steep hills and uneven terrain. Make reservations with David Deal at 804/537-5050, ext. 24; or ddeal@hanovertavern.org.
- ”Blacksmith 102” class, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, May 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You must have taken the beginners class to be eligible for this class. $120 includes all materials. Class registration forms available at rhhtfoundationInc.org. 804/580-3377.
- Children’s Challenging Behaviors, Zoom, May 24, 26 and 28, 6:30–9 p.m. Free. Virtual workshop for parents and other caregivers of children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral difficulties. Registration required at bit.ly/2XxWq5s.
- Church and State in Colonial and Revolutionary Virginia, Bayne Center, May 26, June 2 and June 9, 10 a.m.–noon. Virginia moves from a royal colony with few dissenters and a well-established Church of England to an independent commonwealth that declared religious freedom to be a natural right of mankind. $35. Discounts available. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/rill; or email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Memorial Day Observance, Montross Courthouse Green, May 31, 11 a.m.–noon. Honor our fallen and hear their names read. Bring lawn chairs. This year, hot dogs and water will not be provided.
- 154th Memorial Day Ceremony, Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, May 31, 11 a.m. Donald Pfanz, retired NPS historian and author, will speak. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies’ Memorial Association. In case of inclement weather, the program will be canceled.
MEETINGS
- MGACRA general membership meeting, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Kim Fraser will speak about bees. Free and open to public. Register to receive the link at mgacra.org/may.html.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.