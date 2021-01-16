Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday observance: “The Fierce Urgency of Now,” virtual at culpepermedia.org, today, 6 p.m. Featuring “Songs that Moved the Masses.” Presented by The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation and Culpeper Media. Benefits the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship Fund. Donate to the scholarship and/or the artists. Give online at scrabbleschool.org; or mail a check to SSPF, Box 356, Sperryville, VA 22740. Write on notes line: “for scholarship,” “for artists” or “split donation.” Donations are tax deductible.
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration: “Love and Hope–Moving Forward for Change,” Zoom, Monday, 9–10 a.m. Featuring the music of Keith Armstead. The Rev. Jarvis Bailey will deliver the keynote address. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Branch of the NAACP. ShilohOldSite.org/MLK202.
- Dr. Martin Luther King Youth Oratorical Program: “Beyond the Dream–Young Voices with Something to Say,” YouTube, Monday, 11 a.m. With special guest, the Rev. Al Sharpton, and new this year vote for your favorite orator with a new text-to-vote feature. Sponsored by The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. YouTube channel PWCAC-DST-MEDIA. pwcacdst.org/mlk.
- Motivational Monday, “New Year: New Approach,” Zoom, Monday, 7–8 p.m. Registered dietitian–nutritionist Faye Krause shares a different approach to create a sustainable plan to set healthy eating goals for 2021. For meeting link, email fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: “Revolutionary Rift: The Complex Relationship of George Washington and James Monroe,” virtual, Tuesday. Presented by Scott H. Harris. Sponsored by Barlow & Thomas, P.C. of Fredericksburg. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Sojourner Truth, virtual, Thursday. Presented by Claudine Ferrell. Sponsored by sPower. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Suleyman the Magnificent, virtual, Jan. 26. Presented by Nabil Al–Tikriti. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Savings Charitable Foundation. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Andrei Tupolev/Joseph Stalin, virtual, Jan. 28. Presented by Steven Harris. Sponsored by Irene and Curry Roberts. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Blood Drive, Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Jan. 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Park at the corner of Charlotte and Shepherd streets. Masks and appointments are required. Temperatures will be checked at the door. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch. 540/373-8377; Fairview-baptist.org.
- Fredericksburg Eagles Ladies’ Auxiliary annual flea market, 21 Cool Springs Road, Stafford, Jan. 30, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free admission. facebook.com/events/21-cool-springs-rd-fredericksburg-va-22405-united-states/ladies-auxiliary-annual-flea-market/1333555886984216.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.