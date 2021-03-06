Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- “Conversation with the Registrars,” Zoom, Tuesday, 10 a.m. Informal conversation with Registrars from Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George counties. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area. Register at lwvfra@gmail.com. Zoom link will be sent to you the day before. For more information, email cathiebraman@gmail.com.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: St. Augustine, Zoom, Tuesday. Presented by Jennifer Barry. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. umw.edu/greatlives.
- “Navigating the Virginia General Assembly,” Zoom, Tuesday and March 16 and 23, 1–3 p.m. Matt Brent discusses Virginia’s governing body, including its history and constitutions. $35. Advance registration required. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/lifelong-learning, call 804/333-6824, or email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Mohandas K. Gandhi, Zoom, Thursday. Presented by Anand Rao. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Friday–March 14. Free admission. Proceeds from this show benefit the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg’s local scholarship program and Parks, Recreation and Events programs. fredericksburgva.gov/1306/Fine-Art-Show. 540/372-1086.
- ”Ordinary Woman, Extraordinary Life,” Zoom, Saturday, 11 a.m. Virtual author event with Suzanne Woods Fisher on her new book “The Moonlight School.” Free. Register in advance; space is limited. Sponsored by Culpeper County Library. cclva.org.
- Kings Dominion Virtual Hiring Day, Saturday. More than 2,100 positions available locally. Candidates register at bit.ly/2YXOGJF.
- Motivational Monday: “Reducing Plastic in 2021,” online, March 15, 7–8 p.m. Learn about the impact of state and local actions and how you can contribute to solving the conundrum of plastic. fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Blood drive, Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, March 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments and masks required. Redcrossblood.org, use sponsor code hanovertavern. Fill out Rapid Pass prior to arrival at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass. 800/733-2767.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- Master Gardener general membership, Zoom, March 17, 1 p.m. Tom Baughn will discuss Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima). Register at the Zoom link posted at mgacra.org or facebook.com/MGACRA.