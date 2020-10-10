Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Everything But the Garage Sale, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. today, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. $4–$5 for Adults. Tickets required and available only online. No tickets will be sold at box office. everythingbutthegarage.com/fredericksburg.html.
- Lectures on the Lawn at Kenmore: “Lives Behind Names: Kenmore’s Enslaved Community,” 1201 Washington Ave., Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. $5. Meghan Budinger–Aldrich presents an overview of recent documentary research into those who lived on the property during the Lewis era. Outdoor event. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required until everyone is seated. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.
- Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. $15 for one playbook, additional books $10 each, 5-pack pull tabs for $5. $2 COVID-19 surcharge to defray costs of sanitization. Masks required. Social distancing will be enforced. No outside food or drinks. 540/548-8069.
- Friends of Chatham member mingle, 120 Chatham Lane, Saturday, 1 p.m. Luisa Dispenzirie, museum curator, talks about her daily activities and some of the interesting artifacts and relics she has discovered at Chatham. Bring a lawn chair, water and snacks, bug spray, and face mask. Practice safe social distancing. Inclement weather or the current water line project may cause a move to a Zoom delivery. RSVP to friendsofchatham@gmail.com to aid preparation of handouts and notification of event change and Zoom link.
- An Introduction to Reflective Exercise: An Ancient Chinese Therapeutic Practice for Mind, Body and Spirit, Zoom, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. John Alton, a renowned authority on Reflective Exercise, will lead breathing exercises, body movements and mind practices that will help you monitor your body’s health and strengthen your immune system. Presented by Christ Episcopal Church’s Spirituality Center. For details and to register visit christchurchspotsy.com.
- Annual antiques appraisal fair, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appraisers provide oral appraisals and share their knowledge. $20 per item, or three for $50. Raffle tables and silent auction throughout the day. You do not need to be present to win. Social distancing, if still necessary, will be practiced. Reservations required. 540/672-1776; jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com.
- ”Blessing of the Animals” ceremony, Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., courtesy of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. The public is invited to bring their pets. Farmers market operates 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with demonstrations by the blacksmith, woodworker, spinners and weavers, and quilt guilds. Masks and social distancing required. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
CANCELED:
- Community forum: law enforcement, King George Sheriff’s Office, 10445 Government Center Blvd., King George, Oct. 19, 6–7 p.m. Q&A session for local law enforcement on policies and protocols for dealing with people of color in various situations. Hosted by King George Branch of the NAACP.
- Now More than Ever: This is a Cooperative Moment, online, Oct. 20, 6–7 p.m. Doug O’Brien explores how cooperatives provide an opportunity for people to own, control and benefit from the businesses they use. Register at fredericksburgfood.coop.
- 2020 Virtual Home Horticulture Course for the gardening novice, Zoom, Oct. 20–Nov. 12, 6–8 p.m. Basic gardening information for homeowners and gardening novices consists of eight two-hour sessions. Topics include soils and fertilizers, turf maintenance, proper planting, pruning and mulching, plant insect pests, plant diseases, gardening/composting, and IPM/question and answers. $50 includes manual. Register by Oct. 16. For more information, contact Guy Mussey at 540/658-8000 or gmussey@vt.edu; or Lisa Ellis at 540/658-8000 or lisae22@vt.edu.
- Great Presidential Lives: “John F. Kennedy: ‘Camelot’ and the Question of Style vs. Substance,” Oct. 22. UMW Professor Emeritus of History William B. Crawley delivers pre-recorded lecture at umw.edu/greatlives.
- Evening With An Expert Lecture Series: “America’s Game, Fredericksburg’s Game,” Fredericksburg National Stadium History Pavilion, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, Oct. 22, 7–8 p.m. Dr. Kerri Barile looks at our community’s baseball history. $10–$12. Registration is required, and spots are limited. Attendees are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Visit fredericksburg-area-museum.square.site to buy your ticket; or contact Theresa Cramer at 540/371-3037 ext. 138. famcc.org.
- Riverfest, Oct. 24. Party packs for parties of four to 24, add-ons available, with live entertainment to stream and an online auction. Pick up in Culpeper, Fredericksburg or Tappahannock. For all event questions, contact Carleigh Starkston at carleigh.starkston@riverfriends.org or 540/212-9761. Place orders at riverfriends.org/riverfest.
- 11th annual Patawomeck craft show, Patawomeck Tribal Center, 638 Kings Highway, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Outdoors. COVID-19 practices sanitizing, masks and social distancing will be observed.
- Kilometers for Kindness 5K, virtual, Oct. 24–25. 5K walk/run $20; register by Monday to be guaranteed a race T-shirt. Kindness Challenge registration is free; complete and log one act of kindness each day in October for Anti-Bullying Month. Donate to the Virginia DECA Foundation. Sponsored by Virginia DECA. runsignup.com/Race/VA/Virtual/KilometersForKindness.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
