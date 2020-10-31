Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Owen Lea Foundation virtual 5K. Through Nov. 12. $35 includes T-shirt. Register your dog, and receive a free dog tag. For more information or to register visit owenleafoundation.org.
- Spotsylvania 300 Lecture Series: The Birth of Spotsylvania, Facebook Live, Thursday, 6:30–8 p.m. Ashley Abruzzo and Dr. Eric Larsen of the Germanna Foundation explore the history and archaeology of the early Germanna settlement founded by Lt. Governor Alexander Spotswood in 1714. No Facebook account needed. facebook.com/crrlnews.
- “Healthy Home, Healthy You, Healthy Planet,” Zoom, Friday, 6–7 p.m. Learn to make and use non-toxic, plastic-free household cleaners, garden pesticides and self care products using natural ingredients. fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Craft and vendors show, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free. 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com.
- FOP Auxiliary fall vendor and craft fair, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane, Nov. 8. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.
- “Living Large and Leaving a Legacy,” Zoom, Nov. 10, 17 and 24, 1–3 p.m. Focuses on estate planning, planned giving and making confident financial decisions before the end of the year. Advance registration and payment of $35 is required. Register at tinyurl.com/rillfall2020 or call 804/333-6824. Payment can also be made with a check payable to RCC EFI, Attn: RILL, Box 923, Warsaw, VA 22572. Provide name, address, phone, email and the class title.
- Friends of Chatham Member Mingle, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, Nov. 15, 3:30–5 p.m. Meet behind the summer house, in the picnic area. Attendees will divide into small groups for congenial collaboration while competing in a friendly photo contest. Cell phone cameras and digital SLR cameras are both welcome. Free to Friends of Chatham members and their guests. New members are welcome. Wear sturdy shoes and bring a lawn chair. Face masks and social distancing are required. friendsofchatham.org.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
