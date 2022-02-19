Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Great Backyard Bird Count, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford, today, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., and Monday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Self tours all day; ranger guided counts leave the visitor center at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. $7 parking fee. 540/288-1400; widewater@dcr.virginia.gov.
- George Washington’s 290th birthday, Ferry Farm, Monday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Learn about Ferry Farm, the Washington Family, and the enslaved people who lived at Ferry Farm; stone throwing contest and cupcakes while supplies last. Advanced ticket purchase recommended, $5 for adults and free for students 17 and under. Social distancing and masks will be required. kenmore.org.
- Presidential Conversation with James Monroe and Thomas Jefferson, online, Monday, 7 p.m. Presidents James Monroe and Thomas Jefferson reflect on their longtime friendship, their roles as president and their part in the founding of our nation. Register at 540/654-2111; or lcrawfor@umw.edu.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Indira Gandhi, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Surupa Gupta. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- “Season of Slaughter: The Battle of Spotsylvania Courthouse,” Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Presented by Chris Mackowski. Dinners are $32. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. Reservations at cwrtf.org; 540/361-2105; or info@cwrtf.org by 1 p.m. Monday. Presentation will be broadcast live on Facebook.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: America’s Pirates, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Eric Jay Dolin, author of “Black Flags, Blue Waters: The Epic History of America’s Most Notorious Pirates.” Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Chronic Disease Self-Management Program, Zoom, Thursdays through March 31, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Free workshop for persons with any chronic condition and for caregivers of persons with chronic conditions. Interactive discussions include managing symptoms, working with your healthcare team, setting weekly goals, effective problem-solving, nutrition and exercise. One-on-one Zoom practice session can be arranged. Pre-registration required. 540/547-4824; bonnired@comcast.net.
- Virtual Black History Month Celebration, online, Friday, 9 and 11 a.m., and 1 and 3 p.m. Special presentation explores the growing diversity of the Marine Corps in World War II. Programs livestreamed from National Museum of the Marine Corps. Registration is required. usmcmuseum.com/distance-learning-black-history-month.html.
- King George County Litter Clean Up, TBD, Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Bring a water bottle and snacks. A backpack is helpful to carry extra trash bags and other supplies as we often work away from vehicles. Register at riverfriends.org.
- GED information sessions, online or in-person, Feb. 28, March 2, and March 4. Rappahannock Community College staff discuss the requirements and benefits to obtaining a GED certificate. For adults 18 years and older. Free. Individuals could also qualify for tuition-free spring GED Boot Camp. Register and get more information at 804/333-6829.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Sandra Day O’Connor, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, March 1, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Evan Thomas, author of “First.” Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Dolly Parton, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, March 3, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Sarah Smarsh, author of “She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs.” Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Evening with an Expert: Years of Turmoil: Fredericksburg’s Women Confront Crisis and War, Fredericksburg Area Museum, March 3, 7–8:30 p.m. With John Hennessy. $20 FAM members; $25 non-members. Attendance limited; face covering required. famva.org.
MEETINGS
- Friends of Dragon Run, Zoom, Thursday, 7 p.m. Julia King presents “Searching for Traces of Bacon’s Rebellion in the Dragon.” Zoom instructions are available in the February newsletter at dragonrun.org.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.