Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., today, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Proceeds from this show benefit the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg’s local scholarship program and Parks, Recreation and Events programs. fredericksburgva.gov/1306/Fine-Art-Show. 540/372-1086.
- Downtown Runaround Virtual 5K, today. Run, walk, bike, skip, crawl on your own to benefit Downtown Greens. $30. runsignup.com/Race/VA/Fredericksburg/DowntownGreensFunRun.
- Motivational Monday: “Reducing Plastic in 2021,” online, Monday, 7–8 p.m. Learn about the impact of state and local actions and how you can contribute to solving the conundrum of plastic. fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- ”Myths Surrounding Eating Disorders, the Diet Culture—How It Impacts Our Mental Health and Treatment Options,” Zoom, Monday, 7–8 p.m. Free. Register at contact@namicoastalvirginia.org; 757/499-2041 or eventbrite.com/e/myths-surrounding-eating-disorders-diet-culture-impacts-on-mental-health-tickets-138940662261.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Artemisia Gentileschi, Zoom, Tuesday. Presented by Marjorie Och. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Lillian Hellman, Zoom, Thursday. Presented by Gregg Stull. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Blood drive, Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments and masks required. Redcrossblood.org, use sponsor code hanovertavern. Fill out Rapid Pass prior to arrival at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass. 800/733-2767.
- Fredericksburg Spring Home Show, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Friday–March 21. Features a broad selection of home improvement professionals in an interactive environment. $5–$8; kids 12 and younger are free. All tickets must be purchased online. Vendor list, hours and discount coupon available at fredericksburghomeshow.com.
- MGACRA seed swap, King George Citizen Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring seeds/plants labeled with common name and date of harvest. Do not bring hybrids, invasive or noxious plant seeds. Exchange garden tips, learn from experts, purchase garden gloves. Free. COVID-19 precautions will require face masks and distancing be followed. Weather permitting. mgacra.org.
Rules of Civility & Decent Behavior, Facebook Live, March 21, 1 p.m. What were the Rules of Civility and how can we apply them in the 21st century? Family friendly. Event activities available at WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org. Hardbound copies of the “Rules of Civility” are available for sale in the Museum Store at the Mary Washington House for $9.95. Hosted by Washington Heritage Museums and Mary Washington House.
- facebook.com/events/481595749914388.
- ”Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.” Online, March 24, 6–7 p.m. A guided tour of Michael Pollan’s “Food Rules” led by Dr. Christine Thompson. fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Family and Friends NAMI Rappahannock, Zoom, March 24, 7–8:30 p.m. Open to family members, friends, neighbors, advocates and anyone interested in learning more about mental health conditions and how to support those impacted by diagnoses. Free. Register at nami.org/Support-Education/NAMI-Programs/NAMI-Family-Friends/Details?programListingId=a2u1Q000001l7cQQAQ.
- Virtual ASL Class, Zoom, March 25, 6 p.m. Basics of American Sign Language. Free. Space is limited. Presented By Cooking Autism Inc. Register at cookingautism.org.
- ”Women in the American Revolution,” Facebook Live, March 25, 6 p.m. Author Barbara Oberg examines how women in the time of the American Revolution continued their lives, includes factors such as race, economic background, social class, marital status, region and education status. Sponsored by the James Monroe Museum. 540/654-1043.
- Learn to Crazy Quilt, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, March 26, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Learn how to use irregularly shaped pieces of fabric, embellished embroidery, beads and more to create stitched art. $70, including materials. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Oyster Shellabration, March 27. Pick up 1–3 p.m., Zoom tasting 6 p.m. $50–$120. Event crafted for both oyster-lovers and anyone who wants to learn how to enjoy oysters. Package includes raw oysters, a shucking knife, oyster toppings, recipe cards and access to a virtual tasting experience. Choose a 24-count oyster package or a 75-count oyster package. Pick up in Fredericksburg, Warrenton or Sperryville. Packages must be ordered in advance. riverfriends.org/event/oyster-shellabration. 540/373-3448 ext 152.
- Sheep Shuffle 5K Run / Walk and Lambs Leap 1-mile, Ferry Farm Baptist Church, 1 Westmoreland Drive, March 27, 8 a.m. $15–$25. Proceeds benefit Stafford Food Security. ferryfarmbc.org.
- Family-to-Family, Mondays, March 29–May 17, 6:30 p.m. A series of weekly classes structured to help family members, partners and significant others understand and support individuals living with a mental illness while maintaining their own well-being. To register, contact John at 757/286-7051; Dawn at 757/698-5139; or docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwdTtbp9XqSmfKQBRnfYCEolsrSNe5SsACbEjSSN47NbHDPA/viewform.
- ”Ending the Silence,” Zoom, March 30, 6:30 p.m. Engaging presentation and interactive discussion that helps the community learn about the warning signs of mental health conditions and what steps to take if you or a loved one need help or support. Free. Register at 757/499-2041; or namicoastalvirginia.org/community-events-resources.
MEETINGS
- Master Gardener general membership, Zoom, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Tom Baughn will discuss Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima). Register at the Zoom link posted at mgacra.org or facebook.com/MGACRA.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.