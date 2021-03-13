Community calendar

Rules of Civility & Decent Behavior, Facebook Live, March 21, 1 p.m. What were the Rules of Civility and how can we apply them in the 21st century? Family friendly. Event activities available at WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org. Hardbound copies of the “Rules of Civility” are available for sale in the Museum Store at the Mary Washington House for $9.95. Hosted by Washington Heritage Museums and Mary Washington House.