Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Mary’s Ribbons at the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Tie a pink ribbon to the fence during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Tuesdays. Free. Through Oct. 31. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Electric Vehicle Fall Festival, Dominion Raceway, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Thornburg, today, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free admission. Electric vehicles, farmers market and craft fair, wine tasting garden and live music. electricvehiclefest.com.
- Blood drive, St. William Of York Catholic Church, 3130 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford, today, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments at RedCrossBlood.org; or 800/RED CROSS.
- The Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. charity craft show, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, today, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors, bake sale and raffle. newcomersandoldfriends.com.
- Bag Bee, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, today, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers turn T-shirts into bags for co-op and farmers market shoppers. Bring scissors and clean, new or gently used T-shirts, adult sizes small, medium or large. Shirts will also be provided. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at RedCrossBlood.org; or 800/RED CROSS.
- Germanna Military Monday information sessions, Zoom, Monday, 11 a.m. Maximize your military educational benefits. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUuceqrpjsuGtWt_sjG57x6eeKnHrT4Hllh.
- Health and wellness outreach, The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m. Free. COVID vaccinations, blood pressure and glucose checks, help with Medicare and Medicaid questions, general health and wellness advice, and learn how to use AccessMeCare.
- Blood drive, Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at RedCrossBlood.org; or 800/RED CROSS.
- Prosper Community workshop: Basic Investing, virtual, Tuesday. Free. mfowler@rappahannockunitedway.org.
- National Night Out, 1090 Stafford Market Place, Tuesday, 5–8 p.m. Free. cprevention@staffordcountyva.gov; 540/658-4030.
- Blood drive, Wednesday, Hyatt Place, 1241 Jefferson Davis Highway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, 1–7 p.m. Appointments at RedCrossBlood.org; or 800/RED CROSS.
- Kilt Night with the Eagle Pipe Band, Park Lane Tavern, 1 Towne Blvd., Suite 4100, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Fundraiser. Sponsored by the Scottish Society of Fredericksburg.
- Outdoor hiring event, Sedwick Building, 146 N. Madison Road, Orange, Wednesday, 6–8 p.m. Bring r
ésumé
- . Register at bit.ly/2WVCmfv. 540/847-9238; marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org.
- Washington Heritage Museums Fall Speaker Series: “St. George’s, The Church in the Public Square,” Thursday, 10 a.m. Meet in the nave of St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., then walk to see the exhibit in the museum. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Blood drive, Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper, Friday, 1–7 p.m. Appointments at RedCrossBlood.org; or 800/RED CROSS.
- Germanna Community Conversations: Mildred D. Muhammad, Zoom, Friday, 6 p.m. Free. Register at germanna.edu/conversations.
- Treasure House donation drive, Mount Hope Baptist Church, 6823 Harrison Road, Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon. Use Plank Road entrance to parking lot. Benefits Spotsylvania Public Schools’ Treasure House.
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St., Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. Choose a 1K or 3K route or walk whatever is comfortable. No registration fee. Benefits the Alzheimer’s Association. alz.org/grva.
- Pink Carpet Event Charity Fashion Show, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Stafford, Saturday, 6–9 p.m. VIP at 5 p.m. $25–$100. Benefits Mary Washington Hospital Foundation’s Breast Cancer Fund. thepinkcarpetevent.com.
- Science Saturday: Oysters and the Chesapeake Bay, Zoom, Saturday, 11 a.m. Free. Registration is required. simpletix.com/e/science-saturday-at-stratford-hall-oysters-tickets-78505.
- Lecture: “Richard Henry Lee, Patrick Henry, and ‘Lighthorse Harry’ Lee: A Complicated Dance,” Stratford Hall duPont Library, 483 Great House Road, Stratford, Saturday, 2–3:30 p.m. With Robert H. Smith and John Ragosta. $10; free for Friends of Stratford members. Registration required. simpletix.com/e/richard-henry-lee-patrick-henry-and-‘ligh-tickets-78501
- Blood drive, Amissville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 14711 Lee Highway, Amissville, Oct. 10, 1–6 p.m. Appointments at RedCrossBlood.org; or 800/RED CROSS.
- Blood drive, Oct. 11, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or Porter Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford, 1–7 p.m. Appointments at RedCrossBlood.org; or 800/RED CROSS.
- Mock Trial, GCC Center for Workforce Development, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. $40. Register at fredericksburgshrm.com.
MEETINGS
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., Monday, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, Saturday. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org.