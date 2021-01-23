Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Suleyman the Magnificent, virtual, Tuesday. Presented by Nabil Al-Tikriti. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Savings Charitable Foundation. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Andrei Tupolev/Joseph Stalin, virtual, Thursday. Presented by Steven Harris. Sponsored by Irene and Curry Roberts. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Blood Drive, Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Park at the corner of Charlotte and Shepherd streets. Masks and appointments are required. Temperatures will be checked at the door. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch. 540/373-8377; Fairview-baptist.org.
- Fredericksburg Eagles Ladies’ Auxiliary annual flea market, 21 Cool Springs Road, Stafford, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free admission. facebook.com/events/21-cool-springs-rd-fredericksburg-va-22405-united-states/ladies-auxiliary-annual-flea-market/1333555886984216.
MEETINGS
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area, Zoom, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Guy Mussey answers gardening questions during the educational portion. Free and open to the public. Register to attend at virginiatech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcufuGhrTwtHdEoX_2mD-bYBNsyTr9a_NM-v. Persons with disability or needing accommodations to participate may contact Lisa Ellis at lisae22@vt.edu during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.