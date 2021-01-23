 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community calendar
0 comments

Community calendar

  • 0

CLASSES / EVENTS

MEETINGS

  • Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area, Zoom, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Guy Mussey answers gardening questions during the educational portion. Free and open to the public. Register to attend at virginiatech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcufuGhrTwtHdEoX_2mD-bYBNsyTr9a_NM-v. Persons with disability or needing accommodations to participate may contact Lisa Ellis at lisae22@vt.edu during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert