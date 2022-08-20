Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Virtual author talks: Dr. Michele Harper, author of “The Beauty in Breaking,” Monday, 9–10 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area 4th Tuesday Program, Zoom, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Alysa Walden and Krystal Williams talk about the “4-H Youth Camp Scholarship Fund.” Free. Requires pre-registration. mgacra.org.
- Welcome to Colonial Beach meet up, Colonial Beach Town Hall, 315 Douglas Ave., Colonial Beach, Thursday, 6 p.m. Learn about Colonial Beach and the surrounding area while meeting neighbors. Speaker is Victoria Luna, vice chair of the planning commission. Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. cbcommunityfoundation.org.
- Virtual author talks: Liz Wiseman, author of “Impact Players—How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger and Multiply Your Impact,” Thursday, noon–1 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
- GCC Barbara J. Fried Center tour, 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Stafford, Thursday, noon. Check in at front lobby—Room 115. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.
- Fried chicken dinner, Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 29361 Elys Ford Road, Richardsville, Saturday, 4–7p.m. $10 per dinner. Eat in or drive through for take out meals. Traffic will be directed. 540/399-1122; or day of the dinner 540/399-1890.
- Narcan & Rapid Revive! Drive-up Training Event, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Spotsylvania, Aug. 31, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Every person 18 years and older who participates in this 10-minute Rapid Revive training will receive a free dose of Narcan nasal spray. rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Vision for Jeremiah Community, 320 Emancipation Highway, Aug. 31, 6–7 p.m. Meghann Cotter will share the vision of Micah Ecumenical Ministries for this ground-breaking project. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Living history event, Fredericksburg Battlefield, Sunken Road and Marye’s Heights, Sept. 3, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Ranger-led programs at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Period baseball games and musket firing demonstrations will occur throughout the day. Free. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
- History at Sunset: “Tunes of the Civil War,” Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd., Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m. Vocalists and string musicians perform and share stories about popular melodies from the Civil War period, including sea shanties, camp songs and patriotic airs. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
MEETINGS
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.