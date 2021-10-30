Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Band Together to Fight Hunger, Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road, Stafford, Monday, 7–9 p.m. High school band performances and food collection. Admission is free with a non-perishable food item benefitting the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. staffordschools.net.
- Germanna Military Monday information sessions, Zoom, Monday, 11 a.m. Learn how to maximize your military educational benefits. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUuceqrpjsuGtWt_sjG57x6eeKnHrT4Hllh.
- Health and wellness outreach, The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon–2 p.m. Free. COVID and flu vaccinations, blood pressure and glucose checks, help with Medicare and Medicaid questions, general health and wellness advice, and learn how to use AccessMeCare. Every other Tuesday through November.
- Blood drive, Wednesday, Embrey Mill, 401 Coneflower Lane, Stafford, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; or Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, 1–7 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Thursdays at the Museum of American History, 506 Main St., Port Royal, Thursday, 1–4 p.m. Free, but donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.
- Blood drive, Embrey Mill, 401 Coneflower Lane, Stafford, Thursday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Washington Heritage Museums Fall Speaker Series: “Furnishing Ferry Farm,” Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St., Thursday, 10 a.m. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- 34th annual James Monroe Lecture: “James Monroe: A Life”—A Conversation with Author Tim McGrath, Facebook Live, Thursday, 7 p.m. McGrath discusses his comprehensive 2020 biography of James Monroe. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
- Cleanup, Spotsy Dog Park, 10801 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania, Saturday, 9 a.m. Volunteers needed. Bring rakes and shovels.
- Women’s Lifestyle Expo, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Shopping, pampering and wine tasting. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.
- Fall craft fair and vendor show, Brooke Point High School, 1700 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Saturday, 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. $3 entry fee. Proceeds support school’s dance team.
- Fall craft show, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Free admission and parking. Concessions available. Rain or shine. fredericksburgfair.org.
- Country House Conference, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford, Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Explore Virginia’s country homes with speakers from Mount Vernon, Monticello, Menokin, Maymont and Belmont. $75. Schedule and tickets available at countryhouseconference2021.eventbrite.com.
MEETINGS
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.