Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Fredericksburg Spring Home Show, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, today. Features a broad selection of home improvement professionals in an interactive environment. $5–$8; kids 12 and younger are free. All tickets must be purchased online. Vendor list, hours and discount coupon available at fredericksburghomeshow.com.
- Rules of Civility & Decent Behavior, Facebook Live, today, 1 p.m. What were the Rules of Civility and how can we apply them in the 21st century? Family friendly. Event activities available at WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org. Hardbound copies of the “Rules of Civility” are available for sale in the Museum Store at the Mary Washington House for $9.95. Hosted by Washington Heritage Museums and Mary Washington House. facebook.com/events/481595749914388.
- Fair Housing and Tenants’ Rights Forum, online, Tuesday, 4–5 p.m. Addressing questions about eviction, foreclosure, legal rights, housing discrimination, current tenant protections and rental assistance due to COVID-19. Presented by Legal Aid Works and Central Virginia Housing Coalition. For more information and to register, contact Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943, ext. 226#, or sglover@centralvahousing.org.
- ”Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.” online, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. A guided tour of Michael Pollan’s “Food Rules” led by Dr. Christine Thompson. fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Family and Friends NAMI Rappahannock, Zoom, Wednesday, 7–8:30 p.m. Open to family members, friends, neighbors, advocates and anyone interested in learning more about mental health conditions and how to support those impacted by diagnoses. Free. Register at nami.org/Support-Education/NAMI-Programs/NAMI-Family-Friends/Details?programListingId=a2u1Q000001l7cQQAQ.
- Virtual ASL Class, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Basics of American Sign Language. Free. Space is limited. Presented By Cooking Autism Inc. Register at cookingautism.org.
- ”Women in the American Revolution,” Facebook Live, Thursday, 6 p.m. Author Barbara Oberg examines how women in the time of the American Revolution continued their lives, includes factors such as race, economic background, social class, marital status, region and education status. Sponsored by the James Monroe Museum. 540/654-1043.
- Learn to Crazy Quilt, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Learn how to use irregularly shaped pieces of fabric, embellished embroidery, beads and more to create stitched art. $70, including materials. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Oyster Shellabration, Saturday. Pick up 1–3 p.m., Zoom tasting 6 p.m. $50–$120. Event crafted for both oyster-lovers and anyone who wants to learn how to enjoy oysters. Package includes raw oysters, a shucking knife, oyster toppings, recipe cards and access to a virtual tasting experience. Choose a 24-count oyster package or a 75-count oyster package. Pick up in Fredericksburg, Warrenton or Sperryville. Packages must be ordered in advance. riverfriends.org/event/oyster-shellabration. 540/373-3448, ext. 152.
- Sheep Shuffle 5K Run / Walk and Lambs Leap 1-mile, Ferry Farm Baptist Church, 1 Westmoreland Drive, Saturday, 8 a.m. $15–$25. Proceeds benefit Stafford Food Security. ferryfarmbc.org.
- Family-to-Family, Mondays, March 29–May 17, 6:30 p.m. A series of weekly classes structured to help family members, partners and significant others understand and support individuals living with a mental illness while maintaining their own well-being. To register, contact John at 757/286-7051; Dawn at 757/698-5139; or docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwdTtbp9XqSmfKQBRnfYCEolsrSNe5SsACbEjSSN47NbHDPA/viewform.
- ”Ending the Silence,” Zoom, March 30, 6:30 p.m. Engaging presentation and interactive discussion that helps the community learn about the warning signs of mental health conditions and what steps to take if you or a loved one need help or support. Free. Register at 757/499-2041
- or namicoastalvirginia.org/community-events-resources.
- “Living with ADHD: Challenges and Solutions,” Zoom, April 1, 1–3 p.m. Workshop delves into daily strategies and ideas for people who have ADHD as well as their family members. $20. Discounts on tuition may be available. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/lifelong-learning; call 804/333-6824; or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.