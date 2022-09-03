Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into reusable tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- “Basics of Finance, Retirement and Estate Planning,” RCC’s Warsaw campus and Zoom, Tuesday, Sept. 13 and 20, 1–2:30 p.m. Personal finance, liabilities vs. assets, cash flow, preparing for retirement, portfolio construction and estate planning. 804/333-6707; rappahannock.edu/rill.
- “Shoreline Studies,” RCC’s Glenns campus and Zoom, Wednesday, Sept. 14 and 21, 1–3 p.m. Woody Hobbs discusses how wind, tides, rising sea levels and storms affect beaches, barrier islands, tidal inlets and more. 804/333-6707; rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Picturing New Connections: “Let’s Go To The Fair!” Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St, Falmouth, Thursday, 10:30 a.m. For people with memory loss and their families or care partners. Interactive tours include guided discussion, followed by a hands-on art experience. With the Alzheimer’s Association. Registration required. garimelchers.org/learn/picturing-new-connections.
- Virtual author talks: Dr. Michelle Borba, author of “Raising Thrivers—Parenting Tips & Tools to Help Kids Thrive in an Uncertain World,” Thursday, 2–3 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
- Germanna Community College Fredericksburg area campus tour, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Thursday, noon. Report to V. Earl Dickinson Building and check in at front of lobby. Free. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.
- 9/11 ceremony, George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Friday, 10 a.m. The ceremony will also be streamed live on Stafford County’s Facebook page. staffordcountyva.gov/news_detail_T5_R602.php.
- 9/11 commemoration ceremony, Louisa County Office Building, 1 Woolfolk Drive, Friday, Noon–12:30 p.m. Remembrance ceremony will take place at the county’s 9/11 monument. Ceremony will be published on Louisa County’s YouTube page on the morning of 9/11 as well as on the Facebook pages for Louisa County government, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and Louisa County Fire & EMS. louisacounty.com/civicalerts.aspx?AID=298.
- Route 208 Sale Trail, Spotsylvania County, Friday and Saturday, begins at 8 a.m. Twenty-four miles of sales along Courthouse Road through Four Mile Fork, Spotsylvania Courthouse, Snell, Post Oak, Brokenburg and Lake Anna. Rain or shine. spotsylvania.va.us.
- Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sept. 11, 6 p.m.
- First-time Homebuyer workshop, 1320 Central Park Blvd., Ste. 201, Sept. 12, 9:15 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Hosted by certified trainers through Virginia Housing. A certificate will be given at the end of the session that can be used toward closing cost. Registration required at VirginiaHousing.com/FindAClass. Sharon Glover 540/898-7519.
- Virtual Round Table, online, Sept. 13, 10–11 a.m. Embracing Uncomfortable Change with Patti Hanrath. Register at discovernextstep.com/events.
- History Trivia, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Sept. 15, 6 p.m. Celebrity quizmaster is M.C. Morris, Fredericksburg’s assistant director for tourism. Cash bar. Light snacks provided. Reservations and questions to lcrawfor@umw.edu. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
- Germanna Community Conversation: S.E. Cupp on the Media and Modern Conservatism, online, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. S.E. Cupp discusses what she feels her media colleagues get right and wrong about modern conservatism; the current political climate in the U.S.; and how the media influences how we talk to one another. germanna.edu/conversations.
- Fredericksburg Area Sickle Cell Association walk-a-thon, Sept. 16–18. Virtual walk Sept. 16–18 or in-person walk Sept. 17, 9 a.m., at the Spotsylvania YMCA. $20. Register at runsignup.com/fascavirtualwalkathon_signup. Donations may be made at fascaonline.com. For additional information, email fasc3275@gmail.com; or call 540/371-2923.
- Milford Day, Milford Presbyterian Church, 17283 Blatt Ave., Milford Sept. 17, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Rapidan Ridge, Denim N Lace and True Spirit perform, yard sale, bake sale and children’s activities. Chicken dinners will be sold starting at 11 a.m.; hamburgers and hot dogs will be available starting around 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit the church’s youth group and several community organizations.
- Halfway to St. Patrick Day Celebration, Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd., Sept. 17, 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Live music by DragonFyre and Sibling Rivalry, Irish dancers from the Muggivan School of Irish Dance, Irish food and drink specials, and the drawing for the winner of the 14th annual Trip for Two to Ireland raffle. Free admission.
- History at Sunset: “Guinea Station During the Civil War,” Stonewall Jackson Death Site, 12019 Stonewall Jackson Road, Woodford, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m. Ranger-led program lasts about 90 minutes. Free. Bring bug spray and water. Wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
- “Seurat Sunday,” Caledon State Park, 16617 Caledon Road, King George, Sept. 18, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. All-day plein air painting and photography event. Free admission and parking for participating artists, photographers and volunteers. Reception at Visitors Center at 3 p.m. Registration requested by Sept. 16; phone 540/760-6928 and leave name, contact information and number in your party. Bring a bag lunch if desired. Rain date is Sept. 25. curator@fccagallery.org.
People are also reading…
MEETINGS
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Mondays, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursdays, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; cushingwr@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; or toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.