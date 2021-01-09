Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Fair Housing and Tenants’ Rights Forum, virtual, Monday from 10–11 a.m. and Tuesday from 4–5 p.m. Ann H. Kloeckner, Esq., executive director of the Fredericksburg Office of Legal Aid, will be the speaker. To register, contact Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943, ext. 226, or sglover@centralvahousing.org.
- Traditional Jewish Cooking, Zoom, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. Adam Schwartz shares traditional Jewish recipes from his grandmother. For meeting link, email fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- NAMI Family & Friends seminar, Zoom, Wednesday, 7–8:30 p.m. Free seminar to help people best support loved ones with a mental health condition and an opportunity to meet other people in similar situations and gain community support. Number of participants is limited. Register by Monday at nami.org/Support-Education/NAMI-Programs/NAMI-Family-Friends/Details?programListingId=a2u1Q000001e3RYQAY.
- The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday observance: “The Fierce Urgency of Now,” virtual at culpepermedia.org, Jan. 17, 6 p.m. Featuring “Songs that Moved the Masses.” Presented by The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation and Culpeper Media. Benefits the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship Fund. Donate to the scholarship and/or the artists. Give online at scrabbleschool.org; or mail a check to SSPF, Box 356, Sperryville, VA 22740. Specify “for scholarship,” “for artists” or “split donation.” Donations are tax deductible.
- Dr. Martin Luther King Youth Oratorical Program: “Beyond the Dream–Young Voices with Something to Say,” YouTube, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. With special guest, the Rev. Al Sharpton. New this year, vote for your favorite orator with a text-to-vote feature. Sponsored by The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. YouTube Channel: PWCAC-DST-MEDIA. pwcacdst.org/mlk.
- Motivational Monday, “New Year: New Approach,” Zoom, Jan. 18, 7–8 p.m. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Faye Krause shares a different approach to create a sustainable plan to set healthy eating goals for 2021. For meeting link email fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: “Revolutionary Rift: The Complex Relationship of George Washington and James Monroe,” virtual, Jan. 19. Presented by Scott H. Harris. Sponsored by Barlow & Thomas, P.C. of Fredericksburg. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Blood Drive, Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Jan. 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Park at the corner of Charlotte and Shepherd streets. Masks and appointments are required. Temperatures will be checked at the door. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch. 540/373-8377; Fairview-baptist.org.
- Fredericksburg Eagles Ladies’ Auxiliary annual flea market, 21 Cool Springs Road, Stafford, Jan. 30, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free admission. facebook.com/events/21-cool-springs-rd-fredericksburg-va-22405-united-states/ladies-auxiliary-annual-flea-market/1333555886984216.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.