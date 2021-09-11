Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org; or 1-800-RED CROSS.
- Germanna Military Monday information sessions, Zoom, Monday, 11 a.m. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUuceqrpjsuGtWt_sjG57x6eeKnHrT4Hllh.
- “Shoreline Studies,” RCC’s Glenns campus and Zoom, Monday, Sept. 20 and 27, 1–3 p.m. Our changing and shifting shorelines. $35. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Prosper Community workshop: Saving, virtual, Tuesday. Free. Register by email to mfowler@rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, Wednesday, 1–7 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
- ”Conversations in French,” King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way, Wednesdays, 4–5 p.m. For beginners and intermediate speakers. $35. rappahannock.edu/rill; 804/333-6824.
- 3D Archery fun shoot/hunter tune-up, Izaak Walton League, 12400 Herndon Road, Saturday. Hosted by Manahoac Bowmen Archery Club. $12 adults; $5 ages 8–11; children under 8 are free with paying adult. manahoacbowmen.com.
- Square dancing lessons, Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove, Mondays beginning Sept. 20, 7–9 p.m. $75. sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; 703/298-6254.
- Prosper Community workshop: Budget, virtual, Sept. 20. Free. Register by email to mfowler@rappahannockunitedway.org.
- “The Navy Comes to Dahlgren,” Zoom and RCC’s Warsaw campus, Sept. 21 and 28, Oct. 5, 2–4 p.m. $35. 804/333-6824; minderrieden@rappahannock.edu; or rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Zero Waste–Zero Hour, Fredericksburg Food Co-op patio, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Sept. 22, 6–7 p.m. Secrets for zero waste shopping. fredericksburgfood.coop.
Rappahannock United Way Campaign “Season Opener” kickoff event, FredNats Stadium, Sept. 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $30–$750. rappahannockunitedway.org/ruwevents.
- Founders Golf Tournament, Gauntlet Golf Club, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. Register by Wednesday at efiva.org. A golf clinic will be held at 10 a.m. for new golfers; registration is also required. Hosted by the Exodus Family Institute Inc. to support affordable/workforce housing initiatives. info@efiva.org; or 540/809-6181.
MEETINGS
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., Monday, 7 p.m.
- Master Gardener general membership, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. “Monarch Butterfly: How they live and travel.” Free. Registration link posted at mgacra.org/september.html.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Friday, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, Saturday. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Sept. 22. “The Marines at 1st Manassas.” Dinner $32, cash or check at the door. Reservations by Sept. 20, noon, to info@cwrtf.org; or 540/361-2105. cwrtf.org.