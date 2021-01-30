Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Isaac Newton, virtual, Tuesday. Presented by Keith Mellinger. Sponsored by Community Bank of the Chesapeake. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Art Buchwald, virtual, Thursday. Presented by Michael Hill. Sponsored by Chancellor’s Village. umw.edu/greatlives.
- America’s Black Farmers and the Role of Cooperatives, virtual, Friday, 6–7 p.m. With Cornelius Blanding, executive director of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives, a nonprofit cooperative association of black farmers, landowners and cooperatives that emerged directly out of the civil rights movement. Email fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com for registration link.
- Volunteer: Invasive Plant Removal at FOR Headquarters, 3219 Fall Hill Ave., Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Help remove invasive plants in the forest along the river. Bring a water bottle and work gloves. All COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed. Volunteers must register in advance to participate. riverfriends.org/event/volunteer-invasive-plant-removal-at-for-headquarters-2.
- Winter Wellness 101, virtual, Feb. 10, 7–8 p.m. Nancy Gravely and Linda Roach demonstrate how to use essential oils to build immune systems, open airways, relieve dry skin and alleviate the moody-blues. A free sample of the essential oils that will be used during this hands on session has been offered to all who register by Monday and who provide their address when registering. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- New History at James Monroe’s Highland, Facebook Live, Feb. 18, 6 p.m. The site is an innovative setting for understanding U.S. history through the stories of the individuals who lived there and the events that shaped its economic, agricultural and political contexts. Sponsored by James Monroe Museum. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.