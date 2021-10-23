Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Ainsley’s Angels annual Spirit of Inclusion races, Hopyard Farms clubhouse, 5888 Coakley Drive, King George, today, 3 p.m. $20–$30. Spirit of Inclusion 5K, Harvest Hustle 1-mile and 1/2-mile races. runsignup.com/Race/VA/KingGeorge/AinsleysAngelsHauntedHopyard5K.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Program: Marta Tienda, Zoom, Monday, 5 p.m. “Restoring the ‘P’ in U.S. Public Education: From Equity to Adequacy.” umw-sso.zoom.us/j/83701269809?pwd=K2N1RWdaTDA3a0U0Z1FtaEFHYzRBZz09; webinar ID: 837 0126 9809; passcode: 300663. ssumner@umw.edu.
- Master Gardener Fourth Tuesday Series, Zoom, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Free. Susan Kenney discusses Tanzania and the many ways people and animals make use of plants that grow there. Registration link posted at mgacra.org/october.html.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, Wednesday, 1–7 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- ”Da Kitchen is My Lab,” online, Thursday, 6–7 p.m. Lisa Harris makes delicious vegan meals. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Blood drive, Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Thursdays at the Museum, Museum of American History, 506 Main St., Port Royal, Thursday, 1–4 p.m. Free, but donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.
- Blood drive, Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Germanna Military Monday information sessions, Zoom, Nov. 1, 11 a.m. Learn how to maximize military educational benefits. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUuceqrpjsuGtWt_sjG57x6eeKnHrT4Hllh.
- Health and wellness outreach, The Table, Market Square, Nov. 2, noon to 2 p.m. Free. COVID vaccinations, blood pressure and glucose checks, help with Medicare and Medicaid questions, general health and wellness advice, and learn how to use AccessMeCare. Every other Tuesday through November.
- Washington Heritage Museums Fall Speaker Series: “Furnishing Ferry Farm,” Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St., Nov. 4, 10 a.m. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- 34th annual James Monroe Lecture: “James Monroe: A Life”—A Conversation with Author Tim McGrath, Facebook Live, Nov. 4, 7 p.m. McGrath discusses his comprehensive 2020 biography of James Monroe with Scott Harris. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
- Cleanup, Spotsy Dog Park, 10801 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. Volunteers needed. Bring rakes and shovels.
- Fall Community Clean Up Day, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bags, pickers and vests provided. Pre-register by Friday. eshumaker@spotsylvania.va.us.
- Women’s Lifestyle Expo, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shopping, pampering and wine tasting. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.
- Fall craft fair and vendor show, Brooke Point High School, 1700 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $3 entry fee. Proceeds support the school’s dance team.
- Fall craft show, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission and parking. Concessions available. COVID guidelines will be followed. Rain or shine. fredericksburgfair.org.
MEETINGS
- Spotsy Dog Park, Salem Church Library, Monday, 6–8 p.m. Planning session.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday. Gregg Clemmer presents “Old Alleghany: The Life and Wars of General Edward Johnson.” Bar opens at 5:45 p.m., social at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner $32, cash or check at the door; call in cancellations. Reservations by noon Monday to info@cwrtf.org; or 540/361-2105.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. 804/238-4228.
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.