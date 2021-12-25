Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

MEETINGS

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Jan. 26. Col. John Biemeck, retired U.S. Army Ordnance Corps officer, presents “Civil War Ordnance.” Bar opens at 5:45 p.m., social at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., program at 7:30 p.m., questions afterward. Dinner $32, cash or check at the door; call in cancellations. Reservations: info@cwrtf.org or call 540/361-2105 by noon Jan. 24. cwrtf.org.