Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- International Overdose Awareness Day, Zoom, Monday. Two-hour virtual training session on the problem of opioid addiction will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Register online for this training at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArdeCvqT0oG9K62eRIUe2qkUHQxZrW9oDc. A separate presentation on how to reverse opioid overdoses using naloxone will be offered at 1 and 6 p.m. Those who complete the course will be able to pick up a free dose of naloxone (Narcan). Register online for this training at bit.ly/VIRTUALREVIVE-AUG-31-2020. All participants are encouraged to wear purple. Sponsored by Germanna Community College, Be Well Rappahannock and the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board.
- Rooftop solar information, Zoom, Tuesday, 7–8 p.m. Learn about the Fredericksburg Solarize Campaign, a community-based initiative to bring cost savings through solar power to people in their homes and businesses. The Food Co-op is co-sponsoring this information session with the Clean & Green Commission. For registration information, email fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- BBQ fundraiser, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Sept. 6, 4–6 p.m. Pulled pork, beans, potato salad, coleslaw, bun and brownies. $20 per meal. Pre-buy tickets online or in the tavern gift shop. RHHTFoundationInc.org. 804/580-3377.
- Great Presidential Lives: “Woodrow Wilson: Self-Righteous Idealist or Far-Sighted Visionary?” Sept. 8. UMW Professor Emeritus of History William B. Crawley delivers pre-recorded lecture at umw.edu/greatlives.
- Writing for Your Health, Rappahannock Community College Kilmarnock Center, Sept. 8, 15 and 22, 1–3 p.m. Learn how expressive writing can decrease doctor visits and improve blood pressure, lung, liver, and immune system functioning, boost memory, and increase feelings of well-being and satisfaction. Students required to wear face masks and socially distance. Class size limited to 10. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45 is required. Discounts available. Class fee includes workbook. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824, e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu, or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Hopyard Landing kayak tour, Hop Yard Farm Circle, King George, Sept. 12, 8:45–11 a.m. FOR River Steward Brent Hunsinger guides a paddle tour of the Rappahannock River and the marshes around Buckners Reach. $24–$30. This trip is on moving tidal water. Minimum age is 12 years and some paddling experience is helpful. riverfriends.org.
- 208 Sale Trail craft and vendor show, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Sept. 12, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Free admission. 540/507-7529.
- Beginners’ blacksmithing, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern forge, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Sept. 12 or Oct. 3, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. One-day class includes all materials. $100. Registration forms are available at RHHTFoundationInc.org. 804/580-3377.
- Votes for Women tea, E.J. Wade Coach House, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Sept. 13, 2 p.m. A tea to celebrate the victory in suffrage rights for women. $35. 804/537-5050 ext. 21; hanovertavern.org.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
The Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, garden at Chatham Manor, Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m. Chief Historian John Hennessy will speak on “The Legacy of War: A Conversation about Remembering and Forgetting.” There is no charge, but registration by Sept. 21 is required. Bring your own chair and mask. cwrtf.org.
