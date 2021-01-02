Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Fair Housing and Tenants’ Rights Forums, virtual, Jan. 11 from 10–11 a.m. and Jan. 12 from 4–5 p.m. Ann H. Kloeckner, Esq., executive director of the Fredericksburg Office of Legal Aid, will be the speaker. To register, contact Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943, ext., 226, or sglover@centralvahousing.org.
- Traditional Jewish Cooking, Zoom, Jan. 12, 6–7 p.m. Adam Schwartz shares traditional Jewish recipes from his grandmother. For meeting link email fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Motivational Monday, “New Year: New Approach,” Zoom, Jan. 18, 7–8 p.m. Registered dietitian– nutritionist Faye Krause shares a different approach to create a sustainable plan to set healthy eating goals. For meeting link, email fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: “Revolutionary Rift: The Complex Relationship of George Washington and James Monroe,” virtual, Jan. 19. Presented by Scott H. Harris. Sponsored by Barlow & Thomas, P.C., of Fredericksburg. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Blood Drive, Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Jan. 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Park at the corner of Charlotte and Shepherd streets. Masks and appointments are required. Temperatures will be checked at the door. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch. 540/373-8377; Fairview-baptist.org.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.