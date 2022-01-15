Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday observance, online, today, 6 and 8 p.m. Scholarship fundraiser was taped in advance. Joanne Gabbin is special guest; Lillian F. Aylor will receive the DreamKeeper Award. Free. Live tab at culpepermedia.org. Tax deductible donations at giv.li/9e6fy5; 540/661-2013.
- Bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2 p.m. Volunteers turn T-shirts into shopping bags. Bring scissors and clean, new or gently used T-shirts, adult sizes. Shirts will also be provided. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Oratorical Competition and Program: “Beyond Dreams and Mountains: Her Voice–Her Mission,” YouTube, Monday, 11 a.m. Student orators, the MLK Community Choir, Ebony Impact Gospel Choir of Old Dominion University and guest soloist Maria Howell. Free. Hosted by the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. pwcacdst.org/mlk.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: John Glenn, online, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Jeff Shesol, author of “Mercury Rising.” Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Frances Perkins, online, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Kirstin Downey, author of “The Woman Behind the New Deal: The Life of Frances Perkins, FDR’s Secretary of Labor and His Moral Conscience.” Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Thomas Lee, Stratford Hall and the Ohio Company, online, Thursday, 7–9 p.m. Jason Cherry discusses Lee’s central role in the establishment of The Ohio Company. $10 per person, free for Friends of Stratford. Register at stratfordhall.org/events-programs.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Charlie Chaplin, online, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Stephen Farnsworth. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Vincent van Gogh, online, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Marjorie Och. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Seed Swap, Rowser Building, 1739 Richmond Highway, Stafford, Jan. 29, 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Swap seeds, plants, cuttings, garden related tools, flowerpots, garden books and magazines, and cookbooks that you no longer need for what you do need. Presentations at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Representatives from gardening and outdoor organizations share information. Visit mgacra.org/seed-swap-event.html for updated COVID information and seed swap details. Free. Face masks required.
- Puppy yoga, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd., Jan. 29, 7 p.m. Hour-long, beginner friendly session taught by Cynthia Ackerman. $20 for adults, $10 for children. To reserve a spot, Venmo OldDominionHumaneSociety@gmail.com. olddominionhumanesociety.org.
- Operation CARE: Uniforms, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle. Jan. 29, 10 a.m.–noon. Participants will learn how to conserve and care for items in their home collection. Participants encouraged to bring their uniforms to the workshop, as materials and storage boxes will be provided. Reservations are required. Supplies limited to 15 uniform conservation kits, and two people per kit. Please reserve your space at laura.hockensmith@usmcu.edu.
MEETINGS
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Master Gardener general membership meeting, Zoom, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Guy Mussey answers your gardening questions. Free. Registration link posted at mgacra.org/january.html.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Jan. 26. Col. John Biemeck, retired U.S. Army Ordnance Corps officer, presents “Civil War Ordnance.” Bar opens at 5:45 p.m., social at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., program at 7:30 p.m., questions afterward. Dinner $32, cash or check at the door; call in cancellations. Reservations: info@cwrtf.org or call 540/361-2105 by noon Jan. 24. cwrtf.org.
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.