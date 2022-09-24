Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Conquer Chiari Walk Across America, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St., today, 10 a.m. Registration at 9 a.m. One-mile walk, raffle, food truck, vendors, face painting and more. Participation is free; donations benefit Chiari research, educational and awareness programs. walk.conquerchiari.org. 540/848-2717.
- Sunday With the Library: “MIA: A Cold War Puzzle,” John Barton Payne Building, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton, today, 2–3 p.m. Bob Jacobs talks about Paul Embrey, who disappeared on Nov. 28, 1950, and is among 187 Virginians unaccounted for from the Korean War. How did Embrey find himself in the snowy mountains of Korea, and what happened to him? 540/422-8500 ext. 2.
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach at The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon–1:30 p.m. Mental Health America of Fredericksburg will discuss mental health for older adults; and help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; learn how to use AccessMeCare.
- What’s for Dinner? Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. Piper Foresman shares great ideas for creating your own quick, nutritious meals. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Germanna Community Conversation: Allen Hornblum, Acres of Skin: Prisoners as “lab rats,” online and in-person, Workforce Building (SP2), Sealy Auditorium, Wednesday, noon. Allen M. Hornblum and Adrianne Jones–Alston discuss Hornblum’s book “Sentenced to Science,” and the treatment of prisoners at Holmesburg prison, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. germanna.edu/conversations.
- CNEW Wine and Nine, Fredericksburg Country Club, 11031 Tidewater Trail., Thursday, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Sign up for a golf clinic and learn putting skills and/or driving and stance. Non-golfers will enjoy networking, wine and hors d’oeuvres, 50/50 raffle and a wine pull. $50–$65. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and wine pull will benefit Empowerhouse. Register at fredericksburgchamber.org/events.
- Virtual author talks: Hernán Díaz, author of “Trust,” Thursday, 9–10 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
- GCC Barbara J. Fried Center tour, 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Stafford, Thursday, noon. Check in at front lobby—Room 115. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.
- ”Thanks to our Veterans: Let’s Talk,” Unionville Brewery Company, 24333 Narrow Gauge Road, Unionville, Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Hosted by Orange County American Legion Post 156, Veterans of Foreign Wars James Madison Post 2217 and Horse & Soul Counselling to reach out to all veterans to help support and advise them on issues that are important to them. Keynote speaker Michael Wade. hayesfam3@gmail.com; or jtmorey65@yahoo.com.
- History at Sunset: “Trailblazers of Chatham: Women Who Made History,” 120 Chatham Lane, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Ranger-led program lasts about 90 minutes. Free. Bring bug spray and water. Wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes. Meet near the parking lot. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
- Homebuyers workshop, Salem Church Library rooms 5 and 6, 2607 Salem Church Road, Saturday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Learn about the buying process and how to prepare for homeownership. Free. Register at virginiahousing.com/freeclass. 540/898-7519.
- Fall Festival, Spotsylvania Elementary School, 7415 Brock Road, Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Food, bounce houses, games, vendors and petting zoo. Free admission.
- Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Oct. 2, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into reusable tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Homebuyers workshop, C&F Mortgage Corp., 1320 Central Park Blvd. #201, Oct. 3, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Learn about the buying process and how to prepare for homeownership. Free. Register at virginiahousing.com/freeclass. 540/898-7519.
- Fall opening of St. James’ House, 1300 Charles St., Oct. 3–8, 1–4 p.m. St. James’ House and garden fall opening. $5 per person, WHM members free. 540/373-5630.
- Tea & Tour: Fall for St. James’ House, begins at 1200 Charles St., Oct. 4, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Tea at the Mary Washington House, followed by a tour of St. James’ House. $30. washingtonheritagemuseums.networkforgood.com/events/48395-tea-tour-fall-for-st-james-house. 540/373-5630.
- ”What is Involved in Renovating an Old House?” Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Oct. 6, 10 a.m. Jan Bieneck discusses the process of restoring a historic home. Attendees are invited to tour her nearby home, which dates to the late 18th century, after the program. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Germanna Community College Fredericksburg area campus tour, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Oct. 6, noon. Report to V. Earl Dickinson Building and check in at front of lobby. Free. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St., Oct. 8. Check-in opens at 8:30 a.m.; opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. alz.org/walk; or call 800/272-3900.
- King George Fall Festival, King George High School, Oct. 8. kgfallfestival.com.
- Wallers Baptist Church fall festival, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. Features homemade apple butter, a car show, a yard sale, pumpkins and crafts for the children, and more. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.
- Now and Then Doll Club show and sale, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge #875, 11309 Tidewater Trail, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. $3–$6 at the door. Lunch will be available. Handicap accessible. Free parking.
MEETINGS
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday. Paige Gibbons Backus presents “Civil War Medicine.” Dinners are $35, cash or check at the door. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m.; presentation begins at 7:30 p.m. Make reservations no later than 1 p.m. Monday online at cwrtf.org; calling 540/361-2105; or emailing info@cwrtf.org.
- Scottish Society of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Branch Library room 2, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 6:30–8 p.m. “Bagpipe Contests and How They Work.” Free. facebook.com/pages/Scottish-Society-of-Fredericksburg-VA/111947582161982.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.