Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Square dancing lessons, Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove, Monday, 7–9 p.m. Thirteen weekly lessons with Gene Chamberlain. $75. sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; 703/298-6254.
- Prosper Community workshop: Budget, online, Monday. Free. Register by email to mfowler@rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Intelligence and Security Career Day, online and North Fork, 994 Research Park Blvd., Charlottesville, 10:30–11:30 a.m. College and high school students learn about intelligence careers at panel discussion. Networking showcase follows. Register at discovernorthfork.com/intelligence.
- “The Navy Comes to Dahlgren,” Zoom and RCC’s Warsaw campus, Tuesday, Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, 2–4 p.m. With Dr. Rob Gates. $35. 804/333-6824; rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Zero Waste–Zero Hour, Fredericksburg Food Co-op patio, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Selma Kossol shares secrets for zero waste shopping at the co-op. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Rappahannock United Way Campaign “Season Opener” kickoff event, FredNats Stadium, Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $30–$750. rappahannockunitedway.org/ruwevents.
- Germanna Community Conversations: Philonise Floyd, Zoom, Thursday, 7 p.m. Free. Register at germanna.edu/conversations.
- “Choosing the Least Worst Death,” Zoom, Thursday, 2–4 p.m. Presentation and discussion on issues surrounding end-of-life care. $25. 804/333-6824; rappahannock.edu/rill.
- YMCA Golf Series: Corporate Golf Tournament, Fredericksburg Country Club, Friday. $100–$440. Supports the Rappahannock Area YMCA. hfamily-ymca.org/programs/adult-sports/golfseries.
- Craft and yard sale, Knights of Pythias, 330 Wallace Lane, Fredericksburg, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
- Unity in the Community, Shiloh Temple of Praise, 12 Shiloh Way, Stafford, Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Prayer and praise, food, fellowship, voter registration, health screenings, food drive and school supplies. CDC guidelines will be followed; masks are required. shilohtemplepraise.org.
- Fall Clean Sweep, Town of Bowling Green, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Community yard sales and farmers market. townofbowlinggreen.com.
- Via Colori Stafford, Stafford Courthouse commuter lot, intersection of Route 630 and I95 North, Saturday and Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteer artists create large-scale pastel artworks directly on the pavement. Free. tourstaffordva.com/event/via-colori-street-art-festival.
- Prosper Community workshop: Credit, online, Sept. 27. Free. Register by email to mfowler@rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Changing Habits, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Sept. 28, 6–7 p.m. Discussion of simple techniques to adopt new habits. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Cleanup, Spotsy Dog Park, 10801 Gordon Road, Oct. 2, 9 a.m. Volunteers needed. Bring rakes and shovels.
- Fall festival, Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Oct. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard sale, vendors, food, games and family fun. Proceeds support veterans, military, their families and the community.
MEETINGS
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday. Bruce “Doc” Norton and MSG Phillip Gibbons will present “The Marines at 1st Manassas.” Bar opens at 5:45 p.m.; social at 6 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner $32, cash or check at the door; call in cancellations. Reservations by Monday at noon to info@cwrtf.org; or 540/361-2105. cwrtf.org.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.