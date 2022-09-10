Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Patriot Day ceremony, American Legion 290, 1151 Mountain View Road, today, 1:30 p.m.
- Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, today, 6 p.m.
- First-time Homebuyer workshop, 1320 Central Park Blvd., Ste. 201, Monday, 9:15 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Hosted by certified trainers through Virginia Housing. A certificate will be given at the end of the session that can be used toward closing cost. Registration required at VirginiaHousing.com/FindAClass. Sharon Glover 540/898-7519.
- Virtual Round Table, online, Tuesday, 10–11 a.m. Embracing Uncomfortable Change with Patti Hanrath. Hosted by Barbara Gustavson. Register at discovernextstep.com/events.
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach at The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon–1:30 p.m. RACSB will be in the COPE tent discussing Suicide Prevention to mark National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month; blood pressure and help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; learn how to use AccessMeCare.
- History Trivia, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Thursday, 6 p.m. Celebrity quizmaster is MC Morris. Cash bar. Light snacks provided. Reservations and questions to lcrawfor@umw.edu. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
- Germanna Community Conversation: S.E. Cupp on the Media and Modern Conservatism, online, Thursday, 7 p.m. S.E. Cupp discusses what she feels her media colleagues get right and wrong about modern conservatism; the current political climate in the U.S.; and how the media influences how we talk to one another. germanna.edu/conversations.
- Administrative Processes: How to Hold the Government Accountable, online webinar, Thursday, 7–8 p.m. Hosted by Wild Virginia. wildvirginia.org.
- Fredericksburg Area Sickle Cell Association walk-a-thon, Sept. 16–18. Virtual walk or in-person walk Saturday only, 9 a.m., at the Spotsylvania YMCA. $20. Register at runsignup.com/fascavirtualwalkathon_signup. Donations may be made at fascaonline.com. For additional information, email fasc3275@gmail.com; or call 540/371-2923.
- Milford Day, Milford Presbyterian Church, 17283 Blatt Ave., Milford, Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Rapidan Ridge, Denim N Lace and True Spirit perform, yard and bake sales, and children’s activities. Chicken dinners sold starting at 11 a.m.; hamburgers and hot dogs available around 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit the church’s youth group and several community organizations.
- Halfway to St. Patrick Day Celebration, Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd., Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Live music by DragonFyre and Sibling Rivalry, Irish dancers from the Muggivan School of Irish Dance, Irish food and drink specials, and the drawing for the winner of the 14th annual Trip for Two to Ireland raffle. Free admission.
- History at Sunset: “Guinea Station During the Civil War,” Stonewall Jackson Death Site, 12019 Stonewall Jackson Road, Woodford, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Ranger-led program lasts about 90 minutes. Free. Bring bug spray and water. Wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
- Dahlgren Base History Tour, Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Parkway, King George. Saturday, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Bus tour of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren followed by a guided tour of the museum. Free. eventbrite.com/e/dahlgren-base-history-tour-tickets-410018976797.
- “Seurat Sunday,” Caledon State Park, 16617 Caledon Road, King George, Sept. 18, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. All-day plein air painting and photography event. Free admission and parking for participating artists, photographers and volunteers. Reception at Visitors Center at 3 p.m. Registration requested by Friday; phone 540/760-6928 and leave name, contact information and number in your party. Bring a bag lunch if desired. Rain date is Sept. 25. curator@fccagallery.org.
- Wildlife Crossings Webinar: Live from Liberty Canyon Crossing in California, Zoom, Sept. 20, 7 p.m. Hosted by Wild Virginia. wildvirginia.org.
- Virtual author talks: Simon Winchester, author of “The Professor and the Madman: A Tale of Murder, Insanity, and the Making of the Oxford English Dictionary,” Sept. 20, 2–3 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
- Welcome to Colonial Beach meet up, Hawthorn Mercantile, 116 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. Learn about the area while meeting neighbors. Speaker is Mike Fitzpatrick. Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. cbcommunityfoundation.org.
- GCC FredCAT tour, 1325 Central Park Blvd., Sept. 24, 10 a.m. Site for apprenticeship and skilled trades programs. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.
- Conquer Chiari Walk Across America, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St., Sept. 25, 10 a.m. Registration at 9 a.m. One-mile walk, raffle, food truck, vendors, face painting and more. Participation is free; donations benefit Chiari research, education and awareness programs. walk.conquerchiari.org. 540/848-2717.
MEETINGS
- Fredericksburg Regional Genealogy Society, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Julie Cabitto discusses some of the new features of Family Search, the Latter-day Saints genealogical software. See vafrgs.org for link information.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, Saturday. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 90 meeting, Salem Church Library, Sept. 21, 1 p.m. Erin Carter from NARFE headquarters will discuss benefits. 540/370-0036.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Sept. 28. Paige Gibbons Backus presents “Civil War Medicine.” Dinners are $35, cash or check at the door. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m.; presentation begins at 7:30 p.m. Make reservations no later than 1 p.m. Sept. 26 online at cwrtf.org; calling 540/361-2105; or emailing info@cwrtf.org.