CLASSES / EVENTS

Arbor Day ceremony, Fredericksburg Branch Library steps, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 10 a.m. Event will honor Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw; speakers include Lara Johnson. treefred@cox.net.

Climate Change: Make a Difference and Use Your Voice, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Julie Kay and local students share climate change advocacy experiences. fxbgfood.coop.

Evening with an Expert: Charles G. McDaniel, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., Thursday, 7–8:30 p.m. Generals Washington, Weedon, Mercer and Woodford and local sites related to these historical figures that people can still visit today. Free. Reservations required. famva.org/evening-with-an-expert-fredericksburgs-leadership-in-the-revolution.

Spring yard sale, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, Friday, 7 a.m.–4 p.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m.–noon. Proceeds benefit club’s scholarship program for county students.

Cooking Autism race and festival, Pratt Park, 120 River Road, Stafford, Saturday, 8–10 a.m. One-mile, 5K or 10K races, music, food trucks, vendors, games, family fun for all ages and abilities. cookingautism/race.

Virginia Osprey Festival, Town Hill, Colonial and Washington avenues, Colonial Beach, Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Presentations, exhibitions and family activities. $10–$20. Town Hill events are free. virginiaospreyfestival.org.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Chandler Ballroom, University Center, 1600 College Ave., Saturday, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Film screenings, raffle, bake sale, popcorn and local outreach groups. $20–$60. riverfriends.org/events.

Fried chicken dinner, Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Auxiliary, 29361 Elys Ford Road, Richardsville, Saturday, 4–7 p.m. Eat in or take out. $10 adults, $5 kids 6–12; kids 5 and under eat free with an adult if eating in. All take out dinners are $10. 540/399-1122.

Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Earth Day celebration and a wine tasting festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

St. James’ House spring opening, 1300 Charles St., April 17–22, 1–4 p.m. Tour the St. James’ House during Historic Garden Week in Virginia to see its beautiful collection of antiques, decorative arts and handsome gardens. $5 per adult, $3 for youth 6-18, Free for WHM members. washingtonheritagemuseums.networkforgood.com/events/54636-st-james-house-spring-opening or call 540-373-5630.

Historic Garden Week in Virginia. Tour headquarters: Cedell Brooks Jr. Park, 11215 Henry Griffin Road, King George, April 18, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $40. vagardenweek.org.

Walking tour: “Black Businesses & Entrepreneurship in Fredericksburg, 1787–Present,” Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., April 19, 1 p.m. Led by Gaila Sims, tour runs about two hours and includes 12 stops. $20–$25.famva.org.

Germanna — FAFSA Completion Nights, Zoom, April 20, 6 p.m. Meet with a knowledgeable financial aid advisor in a private Zoom room, complete your FAFSA, and get your questions answered. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIode6gqTItE9aMfaZq7zcziJ4izV2TJjeF.

Community Health and Wellness Fair, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, Stafford, April 22, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Giveaways, food trucks, information sessions, free health screenings and opportunities to speak one-on-one with community organizations and businesses. Free. staffordschools.net/healthandwellnessfair.

MEETINGS

Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, Wednesday, 7–9 p.m. Free. vafrgs.org.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursdays, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. 804/238-4228.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Brandy Station Foundation annual dinner, Brewery Pub at Old House Vineyards, 18351 Corkys Lane, Culpeper, April 21, 6 p.m. Greg Mertz presents “The Cavalry from Hartwood Church to Brandy Station—Misunderstandings and Surprises.” Chuck Laudner will provide a state park update. $40 per person with cash bar. Make reservations by Friday. Email bsfgh1863@gmail.com and pay at the event; or RSVP at brandystationfoundation.com/event-details/annual-dinner.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., April 26. Codie Eash speaks on “General Buford’s Signalman: Aaron Brainard Jerome at Gettysburg and Beyond.” Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than noon, April 24, at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org.