Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Blood drive, Fredericksburg Moose Family Center, 11917 Cherry Road, today, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-Free Information Session, Zoom, Monday, 10 a.m. Learn about your opportunity to a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI.
- Germanna parent information sessions, Zoom, Monday, 6 p.m. Geared to parents of prospective students. Use your student’s contact information when signing up. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpQvd-2srDose2CAt_l0QG6UvVpgnbyZJA.
- Fall Vegetable Production, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. Pam Dawling shares how to optimize fall production by choosing a suitable combination of warm weather vegetable crops, cool weather crops and cold-hardy crops. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Blood drive, Tuesday. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1399 Courthouse Road, Stafford, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Fredericksburg Presbyterian Church, 810 Princess Anne St., 1–7 p.m. redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Master Gardener fourth Tuesday series: Firewise Landscaping, Zoom, Tuesday, 7 p.m. With Frank Reilly. Free. Registration link posted at mgacra.org/august.html; and facebook.com/MGACRA.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Wednesday, 1–7 p.m. redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Blood drive, Thursday. Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; American Legion No. 247, 11420 James Madison Highway, Remington, noon to 5 p.m. redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Germanna adult learner information sessions, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Learn about opportunities from academic programs to career and professional training. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdu-orDIjE9frUmJuubZLNOPukRm3qyn8.
- Lunch & Learn: Eating Local at the Food Co-op, Facebook Live, Friday, noon to 1 p.m. The value of supporting local farms and producers. Hosted by Central Rappahannock Regional Library. No Facebook account needed. facebook.com/crrlnews.
- YMCA Golf Series: Ron Rosner Golf Tournament, Lee’s Hill Golf Club, Friday. $100–$440. Discounts for playing multiple tournaments. Supports the Rappahannock Area YMCA. hfamily-ymca.org/programs/adult-sports/golfseries.
- Beginner’s square dance session, LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove, Friday, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes required. Free. Hosted by Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club.
- Blood drive, Warrenton Community Center, 430 East Shirley Ave., Warrenton, Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Book sale, Friends of the Library Center and Bookshop, 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 150, Friday, Aug. 27, 5–8 p.m., preview for members of the Friends of the Library, join at the door. All customers receive a free item valued at $10 or less. Saturday and Monday, Aug. 28 and 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All items half price. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All items in the main bookshop half price; all items in the back room and warehouse priced at $1/bag. Proceeds benefit the CRRL. Membership in the Friends starts at $10. crrlfriends.org.
- Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Saturday, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers turn T-shirts into bags for shoppers. Bring scissors and gently used T-shirts you are ready to recycle. Shirts should be cotton in adult sizes small, medium or large. Shirts also provided. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Grand reopening and bingo, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd., Saturday, 5–7 p.m. Bingo cards are $8 per pack or $25 for five packs; 50/50 raffle. Grand reopening celebration, including tours of facilities, meet-and-greet with the dogs and adoption is noon to 4 p.m. Proceeds support rescue, rehabilitation and education. olddominionhumanesociety.org.
- Book Signing: “Virginia Honey: A Sweet History,” Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local author Virginia C. Johnson will sign copies of her new book. All customers will receive 20 percent off purchase of bee-related gifts in the Mary Washington House museum store. Email mwhouse@washingtonheritagemuseums.org to reserve a book.
- Patawomeck Indian tribal craft show, 638 Kings Highway, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Handmade crafts, concessions available for purchase. patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org.
- The Banyan Tree of the Americas: Music Evolution in the African Diaspora: Gospel & Bomba, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St., Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Panel discussion and performance. Bring chair or blanket. Free. Rain location is Dorothy Hart Community Center. Registration required at info@semillacultural.org.
- Blood drive, Riverside First Church of God, 3461 Fall Hill Ave., Aug. 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, Aug. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-Free Information Session, Zoom, Aug. 30, 10 a.m. Learn about your opportunity to a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI.
- Germanna parent information sessions, Zoom, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. Geared to parents of prospective students. Use your student’s contact information when signing up. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpQvd-2srDose2CAt_l0QG6UvVpgnbyZJA.
- Virtual workshop: Personal Finance, Aug. 30, 4–5 p.m. Contact Sharon Glover, Central Virginia Housing Coalition, at 540/604-9949, ext. 226#.
- Blood drive, Aug. 31. Knights of Pythias lodge, 330 Wallace Lane, Spotsylvania, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S West St., Culpeper, 2–6 p.m. redcrossblood.org; or 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Virtual workshop: How to be a successful renter series, Aug. 31, 4–5 p.m. Contact Sharon Glover, Central Virginia Housing Coalition, at 540/604-9949, ext. 226#.
- Cleanup, Spotsy Dog Park, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. Volunteers needed. Bring rakes and shovels.
- Open house, James Madison VFW Post 2217, 19105 Brick Church Road, Orange, Sept. 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Commemorate the 90th anniversary of the post.
- Chronic disease self-management program, disAbility Resource Center, Sept. 9, 1–3 p.m. Free classes will run for six consecutive Thursdays. Workshops designed for adults, 18 and older, with ongoing health problems. Caregivers and family members are welcome to attend. Accommodations should be requested no later than Friday. To register, contact Tennie Gratz at 540/373-2559.
MEETINGS
- Spotsy Dog Park committee meeting, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. at Salem Church Library. All dog lovers are welcome.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- GOP of Fredericksburg meets the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in the VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St.