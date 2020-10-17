Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Owen Lea Foundation virtual 5K. Through Nov. 12. $35 includes T-shirt. Register your dog, and receive a free dog tag. For more information or to register visit owenleafoundation.org.
- ”Rivers of Slavery and Freedom,” online, Monday, 6–7:30 p.m. J.T. Roane speaks about the Rappahannock River and it’s history. Free, but registration is required. riverhistories.org/fallconference.
- Now More than Ever: This is a Cooperative Moment, online, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. Doug O’Brien explores how cooperatives provide an opportunity for people to own, control and benefit from the businesses they use. Register at fredericksburgfood.coop.
- 2020 Virtual Home Horticulture Course for the gardening novice, Zoom, Tuesday–Nov. 12, 6–8 p.m. Basic gardening information for homeowners and gardening novices consists of eight two-hour sessions. Topics include soils and fertilizers, turf maintenance, proper planting, pruning and mulching, plant insect pests, plant diseases, gardening/composting, and IPM/question and answers. $50 includes manual. For more information, contact Guy Mussey at 540/658-8000 or gmussey@vt.edu; or Lisa Ellis at 540/658-8000 or lisae22@vt.edu.
- Great Presidential Lives: “John F. Kennedy: ‘Camelot’ and the Question of Style vs. Substance,” Thursday. UMW Professor Emeritus of History William B. Crawley delivers prerecorded lecture at umw.edu/greatlives.
- Evening With An Expert Lecture Series: “America’s Game, Fredericksburg’s Game,” Fredericksburg National Stadium History Pavilion, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, Thursday, 7–8 p.m. Dr. Kerri Barile looks at our community’s baseball history. $10–$12. Registration is required, and spots are limited. Attendees are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Visit fredericksburg-area-museum.square.site to buy your ticket; or contact Theresa Cramer at 540/371-3037, ext. 138. famcc.org.
- 11th annual Patawomeck craft show, Patawomeck Tribal Center, 638 Kings Highway, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Outdoors. COVID-19 practices sanitizing, masks and social distancing will be observed.
- Kilometers for Kindness 5K, virtual, Saturday and Oct. 25. 5K walk/run $20. Kindness Challenge registration is free; complete and log one act of kindness each day in October for Anti-Bullying Month. Donate to the Virginia DECA Foundation. Sponsored by Virginia DECA. runsignup.com/Race/VA/Virtual/KilometersForKindness.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Zoom, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. Mark Hurlbert will speak on “The Lawrence Massacre.” Free. Register at cwrtf.org by Oct. 26.
