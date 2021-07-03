Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St., today, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Live readings of the Declaration of Independence by costumed interpreters. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.
- July Fourth at Ferry Farm, George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway, today, 10 and 11 a.m., noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Washington house tours, archaeology, patriotic flag retirement ceremony, historic reenactors, music, living history demonstrations and theatre performances, crafts, games and family-friendly activities. $5 per car, plus processing fees. Advance purchase of parking and event admission pass is strongly encouraged. No shuttles or parking at the Eagles lodge. Rain or shine. 540/370-0732, ext. 27; events@gwffoundation.org; kenmore.org/events.
- Red Cross blood donation, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Wednesday, 1–7 p.m. Schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org, 1/800-RED CROSS, or the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
- Red Cross blood donation, Lifepoint–Fredericksburg Campus, 1400 Central Park Blvd., and Lifepoint Church–Spotsylvania, 5050 Gateway Blvd., Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org, 1/800-RED CROSS, or the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
- Stafford County Public Schools Mobile Kindergarten/Early Childhood Enrollment Festival, UMW Stafford Campus, 124 University Blvd., Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enroll in kindergarten and early childhood education programs, drop off supplies for Collect for Kids, and learn more about bus driver and attendant openings. New students will learn how to board a bus safely and how to sit in their seats. Interpreters are available in Spanish to assist families with registration.
- Summer Walking Tours with the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation: The Suburbs of Hanover Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. Explore the early suburbs of Fredericksburg: Allan Town, New Town, Liberty Town, Fairview, Kelly Field and Hanover Heights. $7–$10. Tours will cover about one mile, last 1.5-2 hours and include a short break to drink water in air-conditioning. Departure locations will be listed in confirmation email. To register email hffi.org/events.
- Red Cross blood donation, Ferry Farm Baptist Church, 1 Westmoreland Drive, July 13, 1–7 p.m. Schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org, 1/800-RED CROSS, or the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
- Stafford County Public Schools Mobile Kindergarten/Early Childhood Enrollment Festival, Widewater Elementary School , 101 Den Rich Road, July 13, 4–7 p.m. Enroll in kindergarten and early childhood education programs, drop off supplies for Collect for Kids, and learn more about bus driver and attendant openings. New students will learn how to board a bus safely and how to sit in their seats. Interpreters are available in Spanish to assist families with registration.
- Red Cross blood donation, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, July 14, 1–7 p.m. Schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org, 1/800-RED CROSS, or the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
- Parenting Check-Ins, Zoom, July 14, 6:30 p.m. “Parenting Frustrations.” Free. Family activity bags will be available afterward, through scheduled contactless pickup. Offered by Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. Register online at bit.ly/RACSBParentingCheckIn. For details, email prevention@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- Red Cross blood donation July 15, Found & Sons, 10719 Courthouse Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Warrenton Baptist Church, 123 Main St., 1–7 p.m. Schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org, 1/800-RED CROSS, or the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
- Using Windows 10 More Effectively, Zoom, July 15, 22 and 29, 1–3 p.m. Tips and tricks for maximizing efficiency and competency. $35. Discounts available. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/rill; or email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Let’s Do Brunch, online or in person at Mayfield Community Center, 311 Glover St., July 16, 6–7 p.m. Anna Griffin and Teneka Trent will demonstrate healthy and flavorful brunch recipes everyone will love. To register, email fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Stafford County Public Schools Mobile Kindergarten/Early Childhood Enrollment Festival, Ferry Farm Elementary School, 20 Pendleton Road, July 17, 8 a.m. to noon. Enroll in kindergarten and early childhood education programs, drop off supplies for Collect for Kids, and learn more about bus driver and attendant openings. New students will learn how to board a bus safely and how to sit in their seats. Interpreters are available in Spanish to assist families with registration.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.