Community calendar
Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

  • Christmas Day tour, Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary, Saturday, 11 a.m. Reservations required. events@rikkisrefuge.org.

MEETINGS

  • Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
  • Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
  • Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
  • GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Jan. 26. Col. John Biemeck, retired U.S. Army Ordnance Corps officer, presents “Civil War Ordnance.” Bar opens at 5:45 p.m., social at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., program at 7:30 p.m., questions afterward. Dinner $32, cash or check at the door; call in cancellations. Reservations: info@cwrtf.org or call 540/361-2105 by noon Jan. 24. cwrtf.org.

