Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Art auction and celebration, Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, today, 1–4 p.m. $35 per person. Work by local artists and photographers, Catering by Dori. Benefits Friends of Chatham. friendsofchatham.org.
- Historic Garden Week at the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., through Saturday. Monday through Friday 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday noon–4 p.m. Garden open and free to the public during regular museum hours. Selected plants from the Mary Washington House and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop available for sale. House tours not available on Tuesday. 540/373-1569; MWHouse@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.
- St. James’ House Spring Opening, 1300 Charles St., Monday through Saturday, 1–4 p.m. Traditionally open for public visitation only two weeks a year; St James’ House spring opening coincides with Historic Garden Week in Virginia. $5. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach, The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon to 1:30 p.m. CPR training; blood pressure and glucose checks; help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; general health and wellness advice; and help to use AccessMeCare.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area fourth Tuesday program, Zoom, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Kaly Mize presents “No Till Gardening.” Free. Link posted at mgacra.org/april.html; and facebook.com/MGACRA.
- Home Tree and Shrub Identification Series, Virginia Cooperative Extension Stafford County office, 1739 Richmond Highway, Thursday through June 2, 9–11 a.m. Classes after the first will be held outdoors at the University of Mary Washington and Cossey Botanical Park. Open to the public; space is limited. The cost is $85, and the deadline to register is April 26. 540/658-8000; or gmussey@vt.edu.
- Belmont Club of Women Outside Plant Sale and Yard Sale, Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral, Saturday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Proceeds support scholarship fund and charitable donations. Rain date is May 1.
- National Day of Prayer, Hurkamp Park, May 5. Prayer in the Park is noon to 3 p.m., and Praise in the Park is 6 to 9 p.m. Food trucks available throughout the day. RSVP at evite.me/mcrbFeBQRf.
- Washington Heritage Museums Speaker Series: Historic Cemeteries in Fredericksburg, Central Rappahannock Regional Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St., May 5, 10 a.m. With Jeanette Cadwallender. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Chancellor Ruritan Club yard sale, 5994 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, May 6, 7 a.m.–4 p.m., and May 7, 7 a.m.–noon. Free admission. Proceeds support group’s scholarship program.
MEETINGS
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday. Dr. Caroline E. Janney presents “Burying the Dead but Not the Past: The Ladies Memorial Associations.” Dinners are $32, cash or check at the door. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., and presentation at 7:30 p.m. Reservations may be made no later than 1 p.m., Monday at cwrtf.org; 540/361-2105; or info@cwrtf.org.
- Scottish Society of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., room 2, Wednesday, 6–8 p.m. Presentation on The Voyage of St. Columba. Free. Facebook.com/pages/Scottish-Society-of-Fredericksburg-VA/111947582161982.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.