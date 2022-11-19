Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

Prancing Pony Pottery open house, 20370 Fields Mill Road, Richardsville, today, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open house features a kiln opening, the pottery of Tessem Stoneware and chainmaille artist Chiana’s Chain. Free gift with purchase while supplies last. facebook.com/events/477549627512235.

Welcome to Colonial Beach Meet Up, James Monroe Birthplace, 4460 James Monroe Highway, Colonial Beach, today, 6 p.m. Learn about the area while meeting neighbors. Speaker is Duke Dodson, Dodson Development. Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. cbcommunityfoundation.org.

Turkey Trot, 2300 Washington Ave., Thursday. One-mile or 5K. Schedule, pricing and registration at family-ymca.org/turkeytrot30.

“Chatham Rises: Wealth, Position, Obligation and Torment,” Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Dec. 1, 10 a.m. John Hennessy looks at Chatham’s early decades under the Fitzhughs’ ownership. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Germanna Community College Fredericksburg area campus tour, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Dec. 1, noon. Report to V. Earl Dickinson Building and check in at front of lobby. Free. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.

Deck the Halls with Jan Williams, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. Dec. 3, 10 a.m. Jan Williams demonstrates how to craft beautiful holiday arrangements from local evergreens and flora. Refreshments are served, and all attendees are entered to win the decorations created during the presentation. Advance registration is required. Email lcrawfor@umw.edu or call 540/654-2111 for more information.

Wreath making, Loriella Park, 10910 Leavells Road, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. and noon. $20–$25. Fundraiser for Courtland FFA. docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScVyztvQBaUxVPzAzu83yu5miNnDEfFDDVOn9ObLJk43VtdYw/viewform.

MEETINGS

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursdays, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.