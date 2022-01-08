Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Great Lives Lecture Series: John Glenn, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Jeff Shesol, author of “Mercury Rising.” Free. Call or check website in advance for possible changes in schedule due to pandemic. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Frances Perkins, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Kirstin Downey, author of “The Woman Behind the New Deal: The Life of Frances Perkins, FDR’s Secretary of Labor and His Moral Conscience.” Free. Call or check website in advance for possible changes in schedule due to pandemic. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Robbie Burns Night, Holiday Inn Fredericksburg Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive, Jan. 22, 6 p.m., social hour at 5 p.m. Full dinner, Mary Washington University Eagle Pipe Band, Highland Dancers, DragonFyre and cash raffle. $30–$60. Cash bar. Dress is evening attire. Seating is limited; reservations are secured by the receipt of payment deadline of Jan. 14. Mail checks, payable to the Scottish Society of Fredericksburg, to: Avril Bishop, 5 Hardwick St., Fredericksburg, VA 22405.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Charlie Chaplin, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Stephen Farnsworth. Free. Call or check website in advance for possible changes in schedule due to pandemic. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Vincent van Gogh, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Marjorie Och. Free. Call or check website in advance for possible changes in schedule due to pandemic. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Jimmy Carter, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Jonathan Alter, author of “His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life.” Free. Call or check website in advance for possible changes in schedule due to pandemic. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Mother Teresa, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Ines A. Murzaku, author of “Mother Teresa: Saint of the Peripheries.” Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Invasive plant removal, Friends of the Rappahannock 3219 Fall Hill Ave., Feb. 5, 9 a.m.–noon. Dress for the weather and bring a water bottle. Work gloves and tools are provided. riverfriends.org.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Jan. 26. Col. John Biemeck, retired U.S. Army Ordnance Corps officer, presents “Civil War Ordnance.” Bar opens at 5:45 p.m., social at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., program at 7:30 p.m., questions afterward. Dinner $32, cash or check at the door; call in cancellations. Reservations: info@cwrtf.org or call 540/361-2105 by noon Jan. 24. cwrtf.org.