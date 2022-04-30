Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- National Day of Prayer, Hurkamp Park, Thursday. Prayer in the Park is noon to 3 p.m., and Praise in the Park is 6 to 9 p.m. Food trucks available throughout the day. RSVP at evite.me/mcrbFeBQRf.
- Washington Heritage Museums Speaker Series: Historic Cemeteries in Fredericksburg, Central Rappahannock Regional Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Thursday, 10 a.m. With Jeanette Cadwallender. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Chancellor Ruritan Club yard sale, 5994 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, Friday, 7 a.m.–4 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m.–noon. Free admission. Proceeds support group’s scholarship program.
- John J. Wright Alumni Day, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Roger Braxton book signing and student projects. jjwmuseum.org.
- Vermicomposting workshop, George Washington Carver Center, 9432 N. James Madison Highway, Rapidan, Saturday, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Basics of vermicomposting, initial supply of composting worms and materials. Limited to 25. Register at tinyurl.com/worms-4-9. 540/287-0635; mvfpwormfarmers@gmail.com.
- Spotsy Dog Park cleanup, 10801 Gordon Road, Saturday, 11 a.m. Bring a shovel or rake. The dog park is open to everyone. It is funded by donations and grants and maintained by volunteers. It has no municipal support.
- Fredericksburg Area Iris Society Iris Show, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, May 8, 1:30–5 p.m. Free. Orders for some of the varieties on display will be accepted for delivery in July and August. 540/582-5799; 540/846-0713; or fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach, The Table, Market Square, May 10, noon to 2 p.m. Blood pressure and glucose checks; help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; general health and wellness advice; and help to use AccessMeCare.
- Food for All 5K, 320 Emancipation Highway, May 14, 9–11 a.m. To participate in virtual 5K, run this race anywhere May 7–14 and submit your time on the race website through May 15. $35 registration plus $3.96 fee. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- SPOTme skin cancer screening, The Dermatology Center, 3501 Lafayette Blvd., May 14, 9 a.m.–noon. Free. Call 540/371-7118 to reserve a screening. Walk in screenings will be very limited. thedermatologycenter.com.
- The Spotsylvanians Chorus spring concert, Patriot Park Amphitheater, 5710 Smith Station Road, May 14, 6 p.m. $10 for adults. spotsylvanianschorus.org.
MEETINGS
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., Monday, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Friday, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, Saturday. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; or toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.