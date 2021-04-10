Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Blood drive, St. William Of York Catholic Church, 3130 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford, today, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Blood drives, Hyatt Place, 1241 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- ”Ending the Silence,” Zoom, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Engaging presentation and interactive discussion that helps the community learn about the warning signs of mental health conditions and what steps to take if you or a loved one need help or support. Free. Register at 757/499-2041; or namicoastalvirginia.org/community-events-resources.
- Blood drive, Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, Tuesday, 12:30–6:30 p.m. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Blood drives, Culpeper High School, 14240 Achievement Drive, Culpeper, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, 1–7 p.m. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- “Genealogy: Selected Topics,” Zoom, Wednesday and April 21 and 28, 1–3 p.m. Covers online research: resources and best practices; DNA as a family research tool to supplement research; nuts and bolts of genetic genealogy; preserving and sharing family history; ways to record, share, exchange and preserve family stories, particularly in a pandemic; and the opportunity to present challenges for class discussion and analysis. $35. Discounts on tuition may be available. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/lifelong-learning; call 804/333-6824; or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- ”Why Can It Be So Hard to Get a Correct Diagnosis?” Thursday, 7–8 p.m. Presentation by Dr. David Spiegel. Free. Contact@namicoastalvirginia.org; or 757/499-2041; or eventbrite.com/e/why-can-it-be-so-hard-to-get-a-correct-diagnosis-tickets-138942004275.
- Take Two: Healthy Home Cooking, Zoom, Friday, 6–7 p.m. Paul and Debbie Simpson share some of their favorite recipes. Email fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com for Zoom link.
- Season-opening Heathsville farmers market, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument St., Heathsville, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fresh produce, meat, baked goods, plants and handcrafts, Earth Day exhibits and tours of the library’s “tech-mobile.” 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Living history event, The Burgandine House, 807 S. Main St., Culpeper, Saturday and April 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gen. Grant and others speak about their time in Culpeper in 1864 with demonstrations and house tours. Free, but donations are welcome. 540/718-941.
- ”Preparing for Homeownership,” online, April 20, noon to 1 p.m. Free. Webinar for military homebuyers. A military financial educator can help you plan and get a handle on your finances. Hosted by Virginia Housing. Register at vhda.com/Homebuyers/Pages/Upcoming-Classes-Events.aspx; 877/VHDA-123.
- ”Children’s Challenging Behaviors,” April 20 and 22, 6–9 p.m. Two-day class for parents of children with mental health needs (ages 16 and under). Free. To register or for more information, contact Susannah at 757/214-2227; or tsuroskie@gmail.com.
- The Story of Plastic, Zoom, April 21, 6–7 p.m. Discussion about documentary on causes of the plastic pollution crisis and actions we can take to address this issue. All who register for this discussion will receive link to view movie. Email fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- ”Exploring Lenders, Mortgages and the Loan Process,” April 21, noon to 1 p.m. Free. Webinar for military homebuyers. A panel of lenders will discuss VA eligibility, the funding fee, Virginia Housing Closing Cost Assistance grant and much more. Hosted by Virginia Housing. Register at vhda.com/Homebuyers/Pages/Upcoming-Classes-Events.aspx; 877/VHDA-123.
- ”Finding the Right Home,” April 22, noon to 1 p.m. Free. Webinar for military homebuyers. Military homebuyers often face the unique challenges during the homebuying process. Hosted by Virginia Housing. Register at vhda.com/Homebuyers/Pages/Upcoming-Classes-Events.aspx; 877/VHDA-123.
- ”Blacksmith Joinery” class, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, April 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $120 Some blacksmithing experience required. Class registration forms available at rhhtfoundationInc.org. 804/580-3377.
- Paul Stefan Foundation yard sale, 120 Caroline St., Orange, April 24, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the moms and babies living at the Paul Stefan Foundation Regional Maternity Housing and Educational Center. Rain or shine. For more information, contact Anne Dihlmann at adihlmann@paulstefanhome.org or 540/854-2300.
- A Virtual Conversation with James Monroe, Facebook Live, April 28, 6 p.m. Q&A with James Monroe. Scott Harris, executive director of University Museums is moderator. Sponsored by the James Monroe Museum. 540/654-1043.
- Webinar: “Parent, Infant and Child Mental Health and Trauma,” April 28, 6–7:30 p.m. Mental health in relation to genetics and trauma; mental health in adults, infants and toddlers; and mental health and COVID-19. $25–$40. Register at b.afth.org/calendar-of-events/index.php.
- Outdoor hiring event, Booster Park, 11177 Bloomsbury Road, Orange, April 30, 11 a.m. to noon. Bring resume. Masks required. Register at bit.ly/3tPggWP. Contact Marty Bywaters–Baldwin for assistance at 540/847-9238; or marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org.
MEETINGS
- Fredericksburg PC User Group (FPCUG), Zoom, Thursday. Donna Creasy will speak on neurofeedback. Zoom link available at facebook.com/Fredericksburg-Personal-Computer-Users-Group-FPCUG-140901812664978/?fref=ts.
- Spotsylvania Courthouse Lions Club, Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, Thursday, noon. Karen Duffy speaks on the Pajama Program, which donates pajamas and books to children living in uncertainty to promote a comforting bedtime routine and healthy sleep. For more information, email president100lionsclub@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Zoom, April 28, 6 p.m. Carleton Young will speak on his book, “Letters from the Attic: the Williamstown Boys in the Civil War.” Zoom link available at cwrtf.org.