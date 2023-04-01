CLASSES /EVENTS

Introduction to Spring Foraging, Alum Spring Park pavilion, end of Greenbrier Drive, today, 9:30–11 a.m. With Tara Carson. RSVP to fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com. Rain location is 320 Emancipation Highway.

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into reusable tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fxbgfood.coop/events.

First-time homebuyer class, C & F Mortgage Corporation, 2050 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., Monday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Free. Register at virginiahousing.com; search for Sharon Glover. faithhousingcoalition.com.

Meet the Author: Kate Beaton, online, Tuesday, 7 p.m. “Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands.” Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Germanna Community Conversations: “How Mothers Shape the World,” Zoom, Thursday, 7 p.m. With Anna Malaika Tubbs. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__FIA4G9BRhWGTcyOLW2MRQ.

African American History in Stafford County, Virginia, Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Thursday, 10 a.m. With Frank White. Free. 540/373-5630; office@washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Easter egg hunt, Rikki’s Refuge, Saturday, noon–2 p.m. Donation drop off noon–3 p.m. Reservations required at events@rikkisrefuge.org.

Wild & Scenic Litter Clean Up, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St., Saturday, 10 a.m.–noon. Wear walking shoes and bring a friend. riverfriends.org/event/wild-scenic-litter-clean-up-2.

Block Party, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave., Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Celebrating the preservation of Kenmore. Bring a picnic and blanket. $5 adults 18 and older; free for ages 17 and younger. kenmore.org.

Climate Change: Make a Difference and Use Your Voice, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, April 12, 6–7 p.m. With Julie Kay and local high school students. fxbgfood.coop.

Evening with an Expert: Charles G. McDaniel, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., April 13, 7–8:30 p.m. Free. Reservations required. famva.org/evening-with-an-expert-fredericksburgs-leadership-in-the-revolution.

Spring yard sale, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, April 14, 7 a.m.–4 p.m. and April 15, 7 a.m.–noon. Proceeds benefit club’s scholarship program for county high school seniors.

Cooking Autism race and festival, Pratt Park, 120 River Road, Stafford, April 15, 8–10 a.m. One-mile, 5K or 10K races and family fun for all ages and abilities. cookingautism/race.

Virginia Osprey Festival, Town Hill, Colonial and Washington avenues, Colonial Beach, April 15, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Presentations, exhibitions and family activities. $10–$20. Town Hill events are free. virginiaospreyfestival.org.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Chandler Ballroom, University Center, 1600 College Ave., April 15, 5:30–8:30 p.m. $20–$60. riverfriends.org/events.

Fried chicken dinner, Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Auxiliary, 29361 Elys Ford Road, Richardsville, April 15, 4–7 p.m. $10 adults, $5 kids 6–12; kids 5 and under eat free with an adult if eating in. All take out dinners are $10. 540/399-1122.

Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, April 15, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Earth Day celebration and wine tasting festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

St. James’ House spring opening, 1300 Charles St., April 17–22, 1–4 p.m. $5 per adult, $3 for youth 6-18, Free for WHM members. washingtonheritagemuseums.networkforgood.com/events/54636-st-james-house-spring-opening; 540-373-5630.

Walking tour: “Black Businesses & Entrepreneurship in Fredericksburg, 1787–Present,” Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., April 19, 1 p.m. Led by Gaila Sims, tour runs about two hours and includes 12 stops. $20–$25.famva.org.

Germanna — FAFSA Completion Nights, Zoom, April 20, 6 p.m. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIode6gqTItE9aMfaZq7zcziJ4izV2TJjeF.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursdays, 7 p.m.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. 804/238-4228.

Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, April 12, 7–9 p.m. Free. vafrgs.org.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.

Brandy Station Foundation annual dinner, Brewery Pub, Old House Vineyards, 18351 Corkys Lane, Culpeper, April 21, 6 p.m. Greg Mertz presents “The Cavalry from Hartwood Church to Brandy Station—Misunderstandings and Surprises.” $40 per person with cash bar. Make reservations by April 14. brandystationfoundation.com/event-details/annual-dinner; or email bsfgh1863@gmail.com and pay at the event.