Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Optimist Promise Yourself Run, virtual, through Saturday. 5K run. Supports scholarships, essay contest and other community activities. Sponsored by The Optimist Club of Fredericksburg. Register at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Fredericksburg/OptimistClubRace.
- Great Presidential Lives: “Franklin D. Roosevelt: Savior or Spoiler of American Democracy?” Tuesday. UMW Professor Emeritus of History William B. Crawley delivers pre-recorded lecture at umw.edu/greatlives.
- Lectures on the Lawn at Kenmore: “Exploring Domestic Workspaces in and around the Washington House,” 1201 Washington Ave., Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. $5. David Muraca takes a look at how the Washingtons reorganized their landscape and used the labor of their enslaved domestic workforce in unique ways after the death of George’s father, Augustine. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required until everyone is seated. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.
- Pasta Night: A virtual cooking class with Dr. Yum, Zoom, Wednesday, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Create your own pasta masterpiece with the help of the Meal-o-Matic web app. Free. Register at fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- “Investing for Income in a COVID World,” Zoom, Thursday, 11 a.m.–noon. Discover the impact the Federal Reserve and interest rates have on investing for income, opportunities and warning signals in the Bond Market, how to utilize the Stock Market and invest for dividend income, and alternative investment options and the search for yield. Advance registration and payment of $15 is required to take this course. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/rill or call 804/333-6824.
- Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. $15 for one playbook, additional books $10 each, 5-pack pull tabs for $5. $2 COVID-19 surcharge to defray costs of sanitization. Masks required. Social distancing will be enforced. No outside food or drinks. 540/548-8069.
- Jake Lowery Stop Suicide Event, Adventure Brewing Company, Stafford, Friday, 5–10 p.m. 50/50 raffle, food truck and live music by Darcy Dawn. All funds raised will go to Mental Health America of Fredericksburg.
- Blood drive, Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Friday, 2–7 p.m. Blood and Power Red donations. Register at redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=foundandsons.
- King George Garden Club Fall Plant Sale, 8246 Dahlgren Road, King George, Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon. Please donate your unwanted pots.
- Women’s history presentation, Zoom, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. G. Scott Walker, director of Hallowed Ground Tours, will give a free lecture and slide show about Virginia suffragists and notable Fredericksburg women of history. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area. Contact Debbiecombest@gmail.com for Zoom link registration.
- Shamrock Charity Golf Classic, Meadows Farms Golf Course, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. shotgun start. Captain’s choice format with mulligans and red tees, prizes and raffles, coffee and donuts, and a catered steak lunch. Proceeds will be donated to local charities. $80 per player or $300 for a registered foursome. Hosted by General Thomas F. Meagher Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Contact Dave McLaughlin at dave.mcl@verizon.net or 703/915-3735.
- Virginia Housing homebuyer workshop, 2300 Charles St., Sept. 28, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Facilitator is Sharon Glover, Central Virginia Housing Coalition. Registration required at virginiahousing.com.
- Lectures on the Lawn at Kenmore: “Lives Behind Names: Kenmore’s Enslaved Community,” 1201 Washington Ave., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. $5. Meghan Budinger–Aldrich presents an overview of recent documentary research into those who lived on the property during the Lewis era. Social distancing will be practiced. Masks are required until everyone is seated. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.
- ”Conversations that Matter…to Her,” Women United virtual event, Sept. 30, 5–6:30 p.m. Marci Catlett, Susan Coleman and LaToya Ray discuss what women are facing during these uncertain times and the power of resiliency. Free for members, $10 non-members. RSVP by Friday at rappahannockunitedway.org/women-united.
- Beginners’ blacksmithing, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern forge, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Oct. 3, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. One-day class includes all materials. $100. Registration forms are available at RHHTFoundationInc.org. 804/580-3377.
MEETINGS
- The North Stafford Rotary, Zoom, Tuesday. Robin Long of the Long Family Market will discuss the history of the market, a youth entrepreneur program, their winter charitable project and the adjustments they have had to make during the pandemic. The public is invited;to join the Zoom meeting, email NorthStaffordRotaryClub@gmail.com.
- The Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, garden at Chatham Manor, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Chief Historian John Hennessy will speak on “The Legacy of War: A Conversation about Remembering and Forgetting.” There is no charge, but registration by Monday is required. Bring your own chair and mask. cwrtf.org.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
