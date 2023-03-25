CLASSES / EVENTS

Bunco, Rowser Building, 1739 Richmond Highway, today, 3 p.m. Light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages provided. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Sponsored by the Stafford Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Proceeds benefit SVFD Scholarship Fund. stafford-volunteer-firemans-association.square.site.

Women’s History Month tours, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave., today, noon and 2 p.m. $12 adults, $6 students; children 5 and younger are free. Advance ticket purchase recommended. kenmore.org/events.

“Grub in the Burg: The History of Restaurants in Fredericksburg,” Water’s End Brewery at Fredericksburg Square, 525 Caroline St., today, 4–6 p.m. With Barbra Anderson from the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation. Free.

Fredericksburg Area Climate Conference, University of Mary Washington University Center, today, 12:30–4 p.m. Student-led exhibition of local and global climate issues. fossilfreefredericksburg@gmail.com.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Colin Powell, UMW Dodd Auditorium, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. With Karen DeYoung. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Meet the Author: Pam Jenoff, online, Tuesday, 7 p.m. “Code Name Sapphire.” Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Fiesta fundraiser for Liam Jackson, Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane, Friday, 6–8 p.m. Taco dinner, drink and dessert with silent auction, 50/50 raffle, children’s activities, and entertainment by Becky and Slam. $13 in advance, $15 at the door. fiesta-for-liam.cheddarup.com.

Science and Engineering Day, GCC Fredericksburg Campus, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. STEM activities designed for grades K–12. Canned and boxed food and personal hygiene items will be collected for the food pantry. germanna.edu/about-germanna/news-events/science-and-engineering-day.

Tayloe Tract Community Tree Planting, 2012 Naylors Beach Road, Warsaw, Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Long pants and sturdy shoes required; bring a water bottle and snacks. Gloves and planting tools supplied. RSVP and GPS coordinates at riverfriends.org/event/tayloe-tract-community-tree-planting.

National Tartan Day, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St., Saturday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. The Scottish Society of Fredericksburg shares Scottish culture and history.

Introduction to Spring Foraging, Alum Spring Park pavilion, end of Greenbrier Drive, April 2, 9:30–11 a.m. With Tara Carson. Attendance limited to 20; RSVP to fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com. Rain location is Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway.

First-time homebuyer class, C & F Mortgage Corporation, 2050 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., April 3, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Free. Register at virginiahousing.com; search for Sharon Glover. faithhousingcoalition.com.

Meet the Author: Kate Beaton, online, April 4, 7 p.m. “Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands.” Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Germanna Community Conversations: “How Mothers Shape the World,” Zoom, April 6, 7 p.m. Author Anna Malaika Tubbs discusses “The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation” and how their stories impact mothers in America today. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__FIA4G9BRhWGTcyOLW2MRQ.

African American History in Stafford County, Virginia, Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St., April 6, 10 a.m. With Frank White. Free. 540/373-5630; office@washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Easter egg hunt, Rikki’s Refuge, April 8, noon–2 p.m. Donation drop off noon–3 p.m. Reservations required at events@rikkisrefuge.org.

Block Party, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave., April 8, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Celebrating the preservation of Historic Kenmore, 101 years ago, with an egg scavenger hunt for kids under age 12, lawn games, crafts, living historians, exhibits, tours and more. Bring a picnic and blanket. $5 adults 18 and older; free for ages 17 and younger. kenmore.org.

MEETINGS

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursdays, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.