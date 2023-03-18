CLASSES / EVENTS

Germanna Community Conversations: “Diversity in S.T.E.A.M. From a Real-Life Guardian of the Galaxy,” Zoom, Monday, 7 p.m. With Moogega Cooper. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ERCMtu_GQ–Ql4Fobckc4g.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Queen Isabella, UMW Dodd Auditorium, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. With Kirstin Downey. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Meet the Author: Jernard A. Wells, online, Tuesday, 4 p.m. “Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours.” Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse, 3940 Plank Road, Suite A, Wednesday, 4–9 p.m. Newcomers and Old Friends Club will receive 10% of total food purchases to promote local charities. An image or copy of the flyer, found at newcomersandoldfriends.com, must be presented.

Screening and panel discussion: “My So-Called Selfish Life,” University of Mary Washington, 1301 College Ave., HCC 136, The Digital Auditorium, Wednesday, 5–7 p.m. Choosing to be childfree and importance of reproduction rights. Register to attend the free event at MSCSLatUMW.eventbrite.com.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Bruce Springsteen, UMW Dodd Auditorium, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. With Peter Ames Carlin. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Women in Action: Diversity and Transformation in the U.S. Women’s Movement, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Thursday, 6 p.m. With Allyson Poska. fxbgfood.coop.

Eastern Virginia Forage Conference, White Oak Volunteer Fire Department, 12 Newton Road, Stafford, Thursday, 8:30 a.m.–2:25 p.m. Free. Register by email to mizekj@vt.edu. 540/656-2401; tricountycity@tccswcd.org.

Bunco, Rowser Building, 1739 Richmond Highway, March 26, 3 p.m. Light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages provided. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Sponsored by the Stafford Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Proceeds benefit the SVFD Scholarship Fund. stafford-volunteer-firemans-association.square.site.

King George County litter cleanup, Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon. Litter collection along Route 301. Gloves, bags and grabbers provided. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes, and bring snacks and water. Register at riverfriends.org/events.

Fredericksburg Area Climate Conference, University of Mary Washington University Center, March 26, 12:30–4 p.m. Student-led exhibition of local and global climate issues. fossilfreefredericksburg@gmail.com.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Colin Powell, UMW Dodd Auditorium, March 28, 7:30 p.m. With Karen DeYoung. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Meet the Author: Pam Jenoff, online, March 28, 7 p.m. “Code Name Sapphire.” Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Conversations That Matter…to Her, Brock’s Riverside Grill, Rappahannock Room, 503 Sophia St., March 29, 5–7 p.m. An evening of learning and conversation focused on psychological safety. $35–$40. Register by noon today at rappahannockunitedway.org/women-united-events.

Fiesta fundraiser for Liam Jackson, Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane, March 31, 6–8 p.m. Taco dinner, drink and dessert with silent auction, 50/50 raffle, children’s activities, and entertainment by Becky and Slam. $13 in advance, $15 at the door. fiesta-for-liam.cheddarup.com.

Science and Engineering Day, GCC Fredericksburg Campus, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, April 1, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. STEM activities designed for grades K-12. Canned and boxed food and personal hygiene items will be collected for the food pantry. germanna.edu/about-germanna/news-events/science-and-engineering-day.

Tayloe Tract Community Tree Planting, 2012 Naylors Beach Road, Warsaw, April 1, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Long pants and sturdy shoes required; bring a water bottle and snacks. Gloves and planting tools supplied. RSVP and GPS coordinates at riverfriends.org/event/tayloe-tract-community-tree-planting.

National Tartan Day, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St., April 1, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. The Scottish Society of Fredericksburg shares Scottish culture and history.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday. John Quarstein speaks on the Battle of Hampton Roads. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than noon Monday at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org.

Scottish Society of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Branch Library room 2, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 6:30–8 p.m. “Nessie and Her Kin: Facts and Fictions.” Free. facebook.com/pages/Scottish-Society-of-Fredericksburg-VA/111947582161982.

Newcomers and Old Friends Club, Chancellor Ruritan Building, 5994 Plank Road, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. Brice Woodall from Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging will speak.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. 804/238-4228.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.