Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Eating a River-friendly Diet, Zoom or Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Adam Lynch discusses what your meal choices mean for the health of the Rappahannock. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Book signing: “A History Not Past,” Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville, Friday, 5–7 p.m. With Nan Harvey. 804/580-5051.
- Fried Chicken Dinner, Richardsville Fire and Rescue Station, 29361 Eleys Ford Road, Richardsville, Saturday, 4–7 p.m. Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit and dessert. $10 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-12, and 5 and under eat free. 540/399-1122.
- Book signing: “She Speaks Stories: Finding Hope, Help and Healing in a Hard World,” Towne Centre Branch Library, 390 Spotsylvania Mall Drive, March 21, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. With author Katie Hawkins.
- “The Presidency of Ulysses S. Grant,” Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., March 23. With Paul Kahan. Dinners are $32. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and presentation at 7:30 p.m. Reservations by 1 p.m. March 21 at cwrtf.org; 540/361-2105; or info@cwrtf.org. The presentation will be broadcast live on Facebook.
- How Nutrition Affects Mental Health, Zoom or Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, March 23, 6–7 p.m. Dr. Christine Thompson discusses the critical role of nutrition in mental and emotional health and well-being. Co-sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness Rappahannock. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Women’s Symposium, Fredericksburg Nationals Ballpark, Club level, March 25, 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Mimosa & Muffins Mingle, guest speakers, dedicated networking time and lunch. $100–$125. fredericksburgchamber.org/events/cnew-womens-symposium.
- Lunch & Learn: Meet Your Food Co-op, Facebook Live, March 25, noon–1 p.m. Learn what a food co-op is, the history of food co-ops, and what the Fredericksburg Food Co-op brings to the area. No Facebook account needed. facebook.com/crrlnews.
- Wild & Scenic Litter Clean-up, Cossey Botanical Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., March 26, 9 a.m.–noon. Trash grabbers, trash bags and gloves will be provided. Dress for the weather, bring a water bottle, and wear closed toed shoes. Register at riverfriends.org/event/wild-scenic-litter-clean-up.
- Operation CARE: Medals & Metals, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle, March 26, 10 a.m.–noon. Learn how to properly store a military medal. Participants are encouraged to bring their medal(s) to the workshop; materials and storage boxes will be provided. Reservations are required. Supplies are limited. Reserve your space at nmmc.education@gmail.com. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
MEETINGS
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area general membership, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 1 p.m. Bonnie Miles discusses the importance of and threat to our bat population. Free. Also posted on mgacra.org/march.html and facebook.com/MGACRA.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.