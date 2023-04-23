CLASSES / EVENTS

Meet the Author: William Kent Krueger, online, Thursday, 8 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Family Day, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Saturday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Fun, food and information about youth programs and opportunities. Rain or shine. staffordpost290.org.

Iris Society annual “Open Garden Day,” April 30, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Four area gardens open free to the public. For more information and a list of gardens, call 540/582-5799 or 540/847-1236; or e-mail fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.

Quilling workshop, Paint It Orange, 137 Caroline St., Orange, April 30, 2–5 p.m. All experiences welcome. $15 per person. Supplies provided. Funds benefit The James Madison Museum. thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.

Virtual talk: “1863: Year of Confederate Reckoning,” online, April 30, 7 p.m. Stephanie McCurry discusses how disenfranchised people in the Confederacy—particularly enslaved people and white women—brought their political voices to bear on the war effort. Register at forms.office.com/g/JEJL1LN3Ey.

Commemoration of the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Chancellorsville, Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Center, May 1–3 and May 5–7. May 1–3 offerings include a limited number of real-time programs. May 5–7 offers programs for all ages that explore, evaluate and contemplate the battle. Event updates at go.nps.gov/ChancellorsvilleAnniversary.

Living History: All Day Programs at Fairview, Chancellorsville Battlefield tour stop 10, May 6, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Horse-drawn artillery demonstrations, talks and informal conversations with living historians, and a Night on the Battlefield evening program. Presented in partnership with living historians of the Liberty Rifles and First Section. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Salem Church open house, 12026 Old Salem Church Road, May 7, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Discuss the fighting that took place here, the civilian experience, the care of casualties, and the burial of the dead in the aftermath of battle. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

May Bachata and Salsa Dance Classes, Bella Joy Ballroom, 101 Washington Square Plaza Unit 102A, Mondays. Bachata class 6–7 p.m.; Salsa class 7–8 p.m. Drop in for $25; $80 for each four-week series. Bundle both for $150. Credit, cash, Venmo accepted for payment. Sign up by email to Spanglish5@juno.com; 703/789-0798.

Roll into Spring with Fresh Spring Rolls, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, May 3, 6–7 p.m. Make shrimp or vegan spring rolls. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Meet the Author: Britt Hawthorne, online, May 3, 1 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Virginia Professional Communicators’ spring conference, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., May 5. Program and fee information and registration at vapc.org/vapc/vpc-spring-conference-will-push-boundaries.

James Madison Garden Club annual spring plant sale, King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George, May 6, 9 a.m.–noon. Plants grown by club members, raffle of garden items, bake sale, free gardening activities for children, plant doctor—Ask the Expert. Free admission. More information is on the group’s Facebook page.

Essentials of Non-violent Self-defense, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, May 6, 3 p.m. With instructors from Aikido in Fredericksburg. Anyone of any age can participate. fxbgfood.coop/events.

MEETINGS

Newcomers and Old Friends Club, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. Debbie Leith discusses how to plan, prepare, price and execute a successful yard sale.

Scottish Society of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Branch Library Room 2, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 6:30–8 p.m. “Sir Walter Scott, Influence on Scottish Heritage Beyond Literary.” Free. facebook.com/pages/Scottish-Society-of-Fredericksburg-VA/111947582161982.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday. Codie Eash speaks on “General Buford’s Signalman: Aaron Brainard Jerome at Gettysburg and Beyond.” Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than noon, Monday, at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.