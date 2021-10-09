Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Blood drive, Amissville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 14711 Lee Highway, today, 1–6 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; or 800/RED CROSS.
Blood drive, Monday, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or Porter Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford, 1–7 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood
- .org; or 800/RED CROSS.
- Family Tree Maker, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Explore the genealogical software program with top officials in the FTM organization and Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society. Register and submit questions in advance at vafrgs.org.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Wednesday, 1–7 p.m. Appointments at
redcrossblood
- .org; or 800/RED CROSS.
Blood drive, American Legion No. 247, 11420 James Madison Highway, Remington, Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood
- .org; or 800/RED CROSS.
- Mock Trial, GCC Center for Workforce Development, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. $40. Register at fredericksburgshrm.com.
- Germanna Community Conversations: James Clapper, online, Thursday, 6 p.m. Free. Register at germanna.edu/conversations.
- Thursdays at the Museum of American History, 506 Main St., Port Royal, Thursday, 1–4 p.m. Free, but donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.
- Chancellor Ruritan Club fall yard sale, 5994 Plank Road, Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon. Housewares, jewelry, toys, pocket knives, CDs, records, tools and more. Proceeds fund the club’s college scholarship program.
- Federal Tavern Night at the Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St., Saturday, 6–8 p.m. Learn about drinks of the period and how they were enjoyed. Register at washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.
- Antiques Appraisal Fair, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oral appraisals of your items. $20 per item, three items for $50. Appointments made on the half hour. 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
- Community Day of Remembrance and Reflection, Chatham, 120 Chatham Lane, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Presentations, tours, living history, music and student art show. Free.
- Race Toward Autism Acceptance, Old Mill Park, Saturday. Run or walk a 10K, 5K and children’s 1-mile race, then stay for the free Family Festival. Sponsored by Paragon Autism Services. cookingautism.org/race.
- First anniversary, Spotsy Dog Park, 10801 Gordon Road, Oct. 17, 3
–
- 5 p.m. Free. 540/710-6531.
- Composting for Everyone, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Oct. 17, 2–3 p.m. Learn how to turn food waste into rich soil amendment.
- 10K Run Thru History, Spotsylvania Courthouse Battlefield or virtual, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. Run through the battlefield or choose your own course. runsignup.com/Race/VA/Spotsylvania/10KRunThruHistory.
- Prosper Student workshop: Job Interviewing Basics 101, online, Oct. 18, 7–8 p.m. Free. For rising high school juniors and seniors and recent graduates. rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Health and wellness outreach, The Table, Market Square, Oct. 19, noon to 2 p.m. Free. COVID vaccinations, blood pressure and glucose checks, help with Medicare and Medicaid questions, health and wellness advice, and learn how to use AccessMeCare. Every other Tuesday through November.
- Prosper Student workshop: Budgeting 101, online, Oct. 19, 7–8 p.m. Free. For rising high school juniors and seniors and recent graduates. rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Prosper Student workshop: Credit Essentials 101, online, Oct. 20, 7–8 p.m. Free. For rising high school juniors and seniors and recent graduates. rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Reading the President’s Mail, Facebook Live, Oct. 21, 6 p.m. Bob Karachuk walks through the process of preparing documents for publication. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
- Stratford’s Spirits: Witch Marks and Conjure during the Lee Era, Zoom, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. Look into colonial beliefs about witches and spirits and showcase the evidence found carved into the walls of Stratford Hall. $10 per person; free for Friends of Stratford members. simpletix.com/e/stratfords-spirits-witch-marks-and-conjure-tickets-78503.
- Prosper Student workshop: Smart Savings 101, online, Oct. 21, 7–8 p.m. Free. For rising high school juniors and seniors and recent graduates. rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Thursdays at the Museum of American History, 506 Main St., Port Royal, Oct. 21, 1–4 p.m. Free, but donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.
- Sip & Paint class, Rice’s Hotel/ Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Painting on slate; no experience needed. $35, plus a material fee. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Belmont Club of Women Scrapbooking Crop weekend, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral, Oct. 22, 1–11 p.m., and Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. $65 includes Friday dinner, Saturday lunch and dinner, 6-foot table, door prizes, vendors. 540/219-3646; or corbinanne@gmail.com.
- Prosper Student workshop: Buying a Vehicle and Renting an Apartment, online, Oct. 22, 7–8 p.m. Free. For rising high school juniors and seniors and recent graduates. rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Vendor show, Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 312 Colonial Ave., Colonial Beach, Oct. 23. Rain or shine.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Friday, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, Saturday. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.