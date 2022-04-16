Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Tough Like TJ Blood Drive, Ron Rosner Family YMCA of Spotsylvania County, 5700 Smith Station Road, Monday, 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Make an appointment at inovabloodsaves.org/index.cfm?group=op&expand=29175&zc=22407.
- Book signing: “She Speaks Stories: Finding Hope, Help and Healing in a Hard World,” Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Monday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. With author Katie Hawkins.
- AARP Scam Jam, Zoom, Friday, 9–11:30 a.m. AARP Virginia and the Silver Shield Task Force empower consumers to spot and avoid scams, and provide support and guidance when fraud happens. Free. Registration required aarp.cventevents.com/event/a1bf7f1d-f794-4d94-836d-7baf78e28772/summary.
- Vietnam Commemoration: Operation SHUFLY, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. Commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the first Marine Task Unit to provide air support during the Vietnam War. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
- Life Walk—Light the Night, FredNats Stadium, Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Walk, family fun, baby crawl. Supporting Choices Women’s Center, Mary’s Shelter, Fredericksburg Christian Health Center, and Parents for Life. Information and registration available at LifeWalkFXBG.com.
- Art auction and celebration, Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, April 24, 1–4 p.m. $35 per person. Work by local artists and photographers, Catering by Dori. Benefits Friends of Chatham. friendsofchatham.org.
- St. James’ House Spring Opening, 1300 Charles St., April 25–30, 1–4 p.m. Traditionally open for public visitation only two weeks a year; St James’ House spring opening coincides with Historic Garden Week in Virginia. $5. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach, The Table, Market Square, April 26, noon to 1:30 p.m. Free flu shots, first-come, first served; blood pressure and glucose checks; help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; general health and wellness advice; and help to use AccessMeCare.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area fourth Tuesday program, Zoom, April 26, 7 p.m. Kaly Mize presents “No Till Gardening.” Free. Link posted at mgacra.org/april.html; and facebook.com/MGACRA.
- Home Tree and Shrub Identification Series, Virginia Cooperative Extension Stafford County office, 1739 Richmond Highway, April 28–June 2, 9–11 a.m. Classes after the first will be held outdoors at the University of Mary Washington and Cossey Botanical Park. Open to the public; space is limited. The cost is $85, and the deadline to register is April 26. 540/658-8000; or gmussey@vt.edu.
- Belmont Club of Women Outside Plant Sale and Yard Sale, Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral, April 30, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Proceeds support scholarship fund and charitable donations. Rain date is May 1.
People are also reading…
MEETINGS
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area general membership meeting, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Gillian Eastwood presents “Ticks & Tick Borne Disease.” Free. virginiatech.zoom.us/j/88657148768; or mgacra.org/april.html.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., April 27. Dr. Caroline E. Janney presents “Burying the Dead but Not the Past: The Ladies Memorial Associations.” Dinners are $32, cash or check at the door. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., and presentation at 7:30 p.m. Reservations may be made no later than 1 p.m., April 25 at cwrtf.org; 540/361-2105; or info@cwrtf.org.